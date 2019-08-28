KnowTechie Giveaway: Win a Lifetime Plex Pass

You might have heard about Plex by now, the all-in-one media hub for all your personally owned content streaming needs. You might have even read our review of Plex Pass, and how it supercharges your Plex server.

Well, now you have a chance to win a Lifetime Plex Pass all of your own. Yes, that Lifetime really does mean lifetime, making this freebie the deal of the century. That’ll bring all the subtitle-finding, photo-organizing, rootin-tootin-cowboy-shootin to your TV screen, or any of your other devices as you’ll also get access to the mobile apps without having to pay extra.

Three lucky readers will get a Lifetime Plex Pass license ($120 value). What a triple-feature!

Here’s how to enter:

It’s simple. For your chance to win, enter your details into the Gleam widget below. You can also gain extra entries by doing the other things on the list, sharing this giveaway with your friends, joining our newsletter, and other stuff like following or liking us and Plex on Facebook or following us on Instagram.

Just keep in mind, for your entry to count, you’ll have to enter through the widget below. Again, all the ways to enter will be shown in the widget. If the widget isn’t loading for you, try this link to the contest.

The giveaway will run from August 28, 2019 until September 11th, 2019. Three winners will be selected, and the winners will receive a lifetime subscription to Plex Pass. The contest is only open to residents of the United States (excluding territories). Good luck! And while you’re there, go show some love to Plex for sponsoring this giveaway.KnowTechie Giveaway: Lifetime Plex Pass

