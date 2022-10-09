Kovol’s Sprint GaN charger gets your devices charged super-fast

In today’s day and age, where we use tons of electronics a day, it can be tough to keep the battery charged on all of your devices. That’s why fast USB wall chargers are starting to pop up.

One of those options is the Kovol Sprint 140W wall charger. It’s a gallium nitride (GaN) wall-charging brick with tons of power to charge your devices as quickly as possible.

When looking at a wall charger with that kind of output, you’re not going to get off super cheap. The Kovol Sprint 140W wall charger is available on the company’s website for $89.99.

Sure, $89 is a lot of money to spend on a wall charger. But a charger that offers this kind of output will cost extra, and you’ll find that many comparable chargers are even more expensive.

So, is this charger any good? Let’s see what the Kovol Sprint 140W is all about.

Simple design

Kovol’s Sprint design is simple and downplayed. It’s all white and doesn’t draw much attention when plugged into the wall.

The wall charger is compact but heavy. You can feel that there are a lot of components stuffed into it to provide the powerful output it offers.

When it comes to ports, the Kovol Sprint continues its theme of keeping things simple. There are two outputs on the charger: one USB-C and one USB-A.

The two-pronged plug that plugs into the wall to use the Kovol Sprint folds back up into the charger.

This makes carrying around the charger more convenient, as it’s slightly more compact and has fewer edges to get caught on things like your pants pockets.

But what can it do?

Of course, the design of a wall charger isn’t necessarily that important. As long as it has the features it’s supposed to have and doesn’t stick out like a sore thumb, the charger will likely do its job just fine.

The Kovol Sprint’s job is to help keep your devices charged as quickly as possible. It doesn’t offer a ton of ports to charge several devices at once.

However, it does charge up to two devices extremely quickly. It features a single USB-C PD port for ultra-fast charging. That port can output up to 140W.

That can charge a MacBook Pro up to 50 percent or more in just 30 minutes, as long as you have a USB-C to MagSafe 3 cable handy.

The other port is a USB-A port for QC charging. That port can output up to 18W maximum, which is optimal for some smaller devices like smartphones or earbuds.

The USB-C port also has support for PPS charging at up to 33W. PPS is the optimal fast charging standard for smartphones like the Galaxy S20.

You can use the ports simultaneously, but the maximum power draw is 140W.

That means if you plug in a phone to charge in the USB-A port, you may have a maximum draw closer to around 120W from the USB-C port.

Is the Kovol Sprint 140W right for you?

If you’re looking for a standard wall charging brick that charges your phone overnight and aren’t worried about fast charging on a laptop, then the Kovol Sprint 140W probably isn’t for you.

This brick is for the user that can’t stand waiting for their devices to charge back up after they die. If you have a MacBook Pro especially, your waiting time can be cut down by a lot using the Kovol Sprint.

But that kind of speed does come with a price. The Kovol Sprint 140W is available on the company’s website for $89.99.

But if you don’t need anything quite that powerful, you can check out some of Kovol’s options via its website.

