Huge discount on top-tier LG C3 TV: $1,300 off, exceptional value

One of the best TVs currently available to purchase is nearly $1,400 off, and if that doesn’t make you stop in your tracks, we don’t know what will.

Currently on sale at Amazon, the 77-inch LG C3 is so heavily discounted we’re still picking up our jaws off the floor. And sure, while there’s still a hint of sticker shock, consider for a moment what we’re looking at. More on that later. Hear us out.

Usually, the 77-inch version of the LG C3 is $3,499.99, which is quite steep, but you can now get it for an insane $2,122.44.

That’s 38% off the usual asking price. And if that wasn’t enough, there’s an additional $89 on-site coupon ON TOP of that. That’s a whopping 38% off. Keep in mind this is a 2023 model. You don’t ever see discounts like this.

LG C3 Smart TV (77-Inch) $3,499.99 $2,496.99 The LG C3 is a 77-inch smart television that delivers vigorous colors, detailed contrast, and smooth imagery. Leveraging its advanced a9 AI Processor Gen6, OLED EVO technology, and ultra-slim design, this LG TV is everything you'll ever want to have in your livingroom. What We Like: Fantastic color, contrast, and brightness.

Uses AI to adjust settings depending on room brightness.

Uses AI to adjust settings depending on room brightness.

Great TV for gamers thanks to high refresh rate, NVIDIA G-Sync, and AMD FreeSync.

Oh, you thought that was it? Well, plenty more LG TV deals locked and ready to go in the barrel.

We know that the 83-inch LG C3 is more heavily discounted than the 77-inch version, but we still feel like it’s a little bit too expensive.

What you’ll love about the LG C3

There are just so many things to love about the LG C3 that we don’t even know where to start. One of the coolest things about these TVs is how amazingly vibrant and beautiful the colors look on the screen. It’s seriously impressive.

The picture quality is very clear because of the built-in a9 AI processor Gen 6, which uses AI-powered deep learning to analyze content and adjust picture and sound settings based on the room’s light.

Whether it’s gaming, movies, or daily viewing, the LG C3 excels in every aspect. Act now to enjoy these substantial savings on a top-tier 2023 model and elevate your viewing experience.

