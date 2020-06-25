Life is shit, so remember the better days with this literal trip down memory lane

I think it’s safe to say that many of us are freaking tired right now. Between COVID-19, police brutality, and a president that uses terms like “KungFlu,” there’s a lot of terrible out there. While we should all be doing our part to combat all of these things, sometimes you just need a dang break.

Remember Windows 95? Things were simpler back then (at least on the surface and to our innocent, child minds). Remember that giant omelet in Neopets? Remember being happy? Man, those really were the good ole days.

If you need a nostalgic kick in the ass today, please take a couple of minutes out of your day to enjoy the sheer simplicity of the Window 95 Maze screensaver. How this felt like a game back then, I’ll never understand, but there was something super satisfying about seeing it reach the finish line.

I really don’t have anything else to add here. But while I have you, remember changing the textures to like the psychedelic pattern or whatever? That was cool.

Sadly, this piece of American history was retired during the Windows 2000 era, but it lives on through YouTube.

What do you think? Did this screensaver calm your tired soul? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

