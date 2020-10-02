Many MacBook owners will be unable to stream Netflix in 4K

If you want the highest streaming quality possible, Netflix’s 4K offering is obviously near the top of the list, but now, it seems that many MacBook owners will not have access to the Premium plan offered by the streaming giant.

This comes from a new report from Apple Terminal, which notes that the upcoming macOS Big Sur update does not include 4K support for Netflix for many MacBook models. The information comes from a Netflix support page that states that only MacBooks with the T2 chip will have the functionality.

Which is odd, because the T2 chip is a security measure. Also, there are very few MacBooks that offer both a 4K-capable screen and the T2 chip. According to Apple Terminal, the only Mac products that currently support 4K Netflix streaming will be:

iMac Pro (late 2017)

Mac mini (late 2018)

MacBook Air ( 2018 and up)

MacBook Pro (2018 and up)

Mac Pro (2019)

iMac (2020)

If you have an older Air or MacBook Pro, you are out of luck for the time being. But hey, at least you don’t need to pay $15.99 a month for the Premium Netflix plan. Silver linings.

