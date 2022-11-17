Meta is planning a ‘hyper-realistic’ Notorious B.I.G. VR concert

The Notorious B.I.G. is returning in VR on December 16, thanks to an upcoming Meta Horizon Worlds event.

Meta is hosting an event later this year where it will use a ‘hyper-realistic’ VR avatar of the East Coast hip-hop legend. It will take place in a virtual 90’s era backdrop and feature special guests, including Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

The concert will be available to watch in 3D for anyone with a Meta Quest VR headset. it will be livestreamed on December 16th, but you’ll be able to go back and watch it later on Meta Quest TV.

Of course, many people feel that Meta is taking advantage of the deceased legend for its gain. Many commenters on HotNewHipHop’s tweet criticized Meta’s use of the Notorious B.I.G. in its show.

I, on the other hand, think this is a great way to pay tribute to a legendary and influential artist. B.I.G.’s impact on rap is immeasurable, and what better way to pay tribute than to give him another chance to perform?

And this isn’t the first digital show that hip-hop fans will have been treated to. It’s now been over 10 years since Tupac made his Coachella debut via a surprise hologram on stage.

While the Tupac hologram was cool, Meta’s Notorious B.I.G. concert will likely be much more impressive. Unfortunately, I’ll be stuck watching in 2D without a Quest headset.

