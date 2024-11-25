Threads on iOS now lets you watch videos in landscape mode

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Meta launched its Instagram-linked Threads app in 2023, and the company continued to add new features to make the application superior to its competitor, X/Twitter.

Now, the company has finally added a long-awaited feature: the ability to watch videos and images in landscape mode. However, the feature is only available on the iOS platform.

Threads finally adds landscape mode on iOS

The feature came to light when @limannje posted on Threads, “What?!???!! You can watch videos and pictures in landscape mode on threads. Finally!”

The official Threads account responded with a playful, “You found it!“

Image: limannje on Threads

Meta launched Threads, its X/Twitter competitor, slightly over a year ago, and surprisingly, the platform amassed over 10 million users within the first seven hours.

While Meta’s new Twitter-like app was praised for its user-friendly features, its growth slowed significantly after the initial boom.

After that, the platform was also subjected to stiff competition from the likes of Bluesky and Mastodon, so it continues to evolve to keep users interested.

Meta has also updated Threads multiple times since its launch, adding a web app, a Tweetdeck-like feature, and a new edit button.

Threads’s reception has been mixed, with praise and concerns. While the app’s link to Instagram helps it amass followers easily, crucial concerns like privacy, algorithm-heavy feeds, and more have also been raised.

That said, Meta is still committed to the app and its users; the addition of the latest landscape mode on iOS is proof of that.

Currently, the feature is limited to the iOS platform, leaving Android users waiting, as no such update was spotted on their app version.

However, Threads has been rapidly rolling out updates and features since its launch in 2023, so a similar update to its Android platform is likely close behind.

