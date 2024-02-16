Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ is on clearance right now, so hurry up

Ladies and gentlemen, tech lovers and bargain hunters, direct your attention to the shining star of the tech sphere – the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+.

This mighty marvel carries the hefty responsibility of transforming into what you need when needed. A laptop, ultra-portable tablet, digital canvas, or docked workstation is like a superhero with the power of transformation.

In the race between quality and affordability, why pick sides when you can grab this hybrid hero for a jaw-dropping $700.99, down from $929.99? Because, tech-savvy or not, we can all agree: no one likes paying the total price!

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ At a reduced price of $700.99 from $929.99, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ offers remarkable value. With top-notch features and adaptability, it's a bargain that's hard to overlook. What We Like: 12.3-inch PixelSense Display ensures an immersive, high-resolution viewing experience.

Convertible design allows for optimal use as a full laptop or ultra-portable tablet.

Powerful Intel Core processor ensures streamlined performance across all your applications. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Fancy a binge-watch session? The 12.3-inch PixelSense Display with a 2736×1824 resolution is ready to serve crisp and clear visuals. And let’s not ignore the significant 18% more vertical screen real estate compared to your average laptop.

It’s like having a bigger slice of your favorite pie if your pie could create PowerPoint or PDFs.

The 128GB of internal storage is your personal vault, capable of storing your music, movies, photos, and more. Snap pictures or get on a video call with the dual HD cameras, always primed for action.

Work at any angle you fancy with a versatile kickstand that adjusts like an Olympic gymnast, bending nearly 180 degrees. Attach a Type Cover during crunch time or plug into multiple 4K monitors for a top-tier workstation setup.

Its heartbeat is a robust Intel Core processor. It keeps up, from apps and software to drivers, even with that ancient printer you can’t part with.

The Surface Pro 7+ never leaves you high and dry regarding connectivity options. USB-A, USB-C, a headphone jack, and a dedicated charging port cover you!

The Surface Pro 7+ is a go-getter too. It can clock a 15-hour solid game, keeping you connected throughout your day. Plus, fast charging makes playing catch-up a breeze.

All this inherited wisdom of the Microsoft Surface lineage is packed in a compact 1.70-pound construct, making it your perfect portable sidekick. We surely can’t overlook the Surface Pro Type Cover, an artistic touch that promises a full-keyboard experience.

So, what are you waiting for? This Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ is on clearance right now, so it won’t be available at this price for very long.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ At a reduced price of $700.99 from $929.99, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ offers remarkable value. With top-notch features and adaptability, it's a bargain that's hard to overlook. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Scratch that deal itch with daily offers delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now and unsubscribe at any time. Email * Submit

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news