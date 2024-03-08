Imagine a device that finally keeps pace with your dynamic life. The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is that device.

With its robust processing power, it scoffs at the very idea of lag. Multitasking? A breeze. Your creative and professional potential is unleashed.

Now, let’s talk about that price. 1,539.99 is a number you won’t have to worry about. Because for a limited time, the Surface Pro 9 is available to you for just 999.99. That’s right, $540 stays in your pocket.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 13-inch touchscreen display

Intel Core i5

16GB DDR5

256GB SSD

Surface Pro Keyboard Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

A Surface for work and fun

Why settle for a device that can only do one thing when you can have it all? The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 isn’t just a tablet or a laptop; it’s the seamless integration of both.

Best Buy is offering a deal that’s too good to pass up – the Surface Pro 9, complete with the Surface Pro Keyboard, saving you from any additional purchases.

This isn’t just a device; it’s your new command center on the go. With the versatility to switch from a tablet to a full-fledged laptop, your productivity will know no bounds.

And there’s no reason to delay for a price that doesn’t pinch. The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is smart for those who demand excellence and value in one sleek package.

Feeling like watching movies on Netflix without turning on the TV? Grab the tablet and have some fun. Need to start work for the day? Attach the keyboard and get started. So easy and so versatile!

Microsoft’s Surface line has been riding a very fine line for years by creating these tablets that have enough power to compete with full-on laptops.

Power Meets Portability

Beneath its sleek exterior, the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 packs a punch with an Intel Core i5 processor and a robust 16GB of RAM.

It’s more than just capable—it’s a multitasking marvel ready to easily tackle your hefty workload. And with 256GB of storage, your files, photos, and apps have found a spacious new home.

While the Surface Pro 9 might not be the ultimate gaming rig, it’s a champion of productivity. It’s designed for the professionals, the creators, and the doers who need a reliable tool that keeps up with their pace.

And here’s the clincher: this productivity beast is now available for $540 less. It’s a deal that demands your attention. Add the Surface Pro 9 to your cart before it’s too late, and experience the true meaning of efficiency.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 13-inch touchscreen display

Intel Core i5

16GB DDR5

256GB SSD

Surface Pro Keyboard Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Scratch that deal itch with daily offers delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now and unsubscribe at any time. Email * Submit

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news