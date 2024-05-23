Microsoft service outage disrupts Bing search, Copilot and ChatGPT

If you tried to fire up Bing, Copilot, ChatGPT’s internet search, or DuckDuckGo this morning, you were likely greeted with a frustrating error message.

That’s because Microsoft’s Bing service, which powers search for these platforms, went down hard early today, causing a ripple effect of outages across the web.

The outage, which started around 3AM ET, left users staring at blank pages and 429 error messages on Bing and Copilot. Meanwhile, DuckDuckGo searches yielded a cryptic error message urging users to try again.

Microsoft acknowledged the issue on its @MSFT365Status page, stating that it’s investigating problems with Microsoft Copilot access. The company promised to provide more details in the admin center under CP795190.

Image: KnowTechie

OpenAI, the brains behind ChatGPT, also confirmed the issue and said it’s digging into the cause of the disruption.

The outage highlights the risks of relying on a single API for search functionality. Both ChatGPT’s internet search and DuckDuckGo lean on Bing’s API, which made them collateral damage in this meltdown.

Microsoft’s not having the best year. Back in January, the company suffered an outage that took down Teams across North and South America.

To make matters worse, a U.S. government review board slammed Microsoft’s security practices as “inadequate” and in dire need of a revamp.

The tech giant better get its act together pronto. With competitors circling and users growing increasingly frustrated, Microsoft can’t afford many more days like today.

