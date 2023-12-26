Unsubscribing in the Gmail app is now quicker, but only on iOS

Google has quietly started rolling out a solution to make it easier to unsubscribe to emails in the Gmail app.

A while back, Google was rumored to be working on an easier way to unsubscribe to emails in the Gmail app. And now, the folks at the Android Authority have spotted an “unsubscribe” button in the Gmail app for iOS.

The button is located below the email’s subject line but above the email content.

Unsubscribe with a single at on the Gmail app on iOS

Image: Android Authority

While there already was a way to unsubscribe to emails on the Gmail app, this way is more convenient.

Previously, users had to tap the three-dot menu at the top of the message window and then select the “unsubscribe” option from the list or scroll to the bottom of the email and look for the sender’s “unsubscribe” button.

In contrast, the new approach requires a single tap, eliminating the need for scrolling and searching.

This new method is vastly similar to the unsubscribe button on Gmail’s web version, placed below the subject line and next to the sender’s details.

Although we love the app’s approach to the new unsubscribe button, it is currently exclusive to the iOS version. Android users are yet to experience this convenience.

It wouldn’t be a matter if this way any other app, but it’s kind of a shame that Google’s own platform didn’t get this feature first.

However, it’s not the first time Google brought new features to iOS before Android. So, don’t worry. Google should roll out the feature to the Android version of the app soon.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news