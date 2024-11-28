Motorola rolls out Moto AI beta for Razr devices

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

In 2023, Motorola unveiled its Moto AI suite of artificial intelligence features at the Lenovo Tech World conference.

Now, the company is rolling out a beta version of this platform, available starting November 27th for select Razr devices.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Motorola announced the beta launch, offering early access to Moto AI for users of the Razr and Razr Plus (also known as Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra in select markets).

Although the social media post hints at potential eligibility for certain Edge devices, the official website confirms availability is limited only to Razr phones for now.

Simplify your everyday life with moto ai beta. Available to download on select razr and edge devices.

The beta introduces a range of innovative tools designed to enhance user experience.

There are four main features that you can try with the Moto AI:

Remember This: It allows users to save and easily recall screenshots, photos, and notes. Catch Me Up: A feature that summarizes messages and missed calls. Pay Attention: A tool for recording, transcribing, and summarizing notes. Journal: A centralized hub that organizes content generated by the other Moto AI tools.

Accessing these features requires the latest software version. Eligible users can download the Moto AI app from the Google Play Store and join the beta directly through the app page or sign up via Motorola’s website.

After registration, the update may take up to 24 hours to appear in the Play Store, where users can activate the features by selecting “Update” on the app page.

Despite its global rollout, Moto AI currently supports only English, Spanish, and Portuguese, with no confirmed plans for additional languages.

However, Motorola will likely add support for more languages in the near future as it makes the release available in more regions.

Currently, it’s available for only Razr devices, but the Edge devices will be the first in line to receive this update in the coming days.

