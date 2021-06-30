Neeva is a new, ad-free search engine that you have to pay for

There has been a lot of buzz recently over privacy issues surrounding the collection of user data for the purpose of targeted advertising. Now, a couple of ex-Google executives are testing out a new way to combat those issues with the introduction of Neeva, an all-new, paid search engine.

Yes, you read that correctly. Neeva is a search engine that you will have to pay for to use. Coming from two former Google employees, Sridhar Ramaswamy and Vivek Raghunathan, Neeva has a lot of similarities with the search engine giant. But there is one pretty major difference.

This all-new search engine, which just launched today, is completely ad-free. The company has decided to go a completely different direction from its counterpart, and offer a search engine that does have any advertisements.

Image: Fast Company

The decision to eliminate advertisements from the search equation is an effort to enhance user experience. By charging a subscription fee, Neeva is able to put all of its focus into satisfying customers, instead of having to also please advertisers.

Neeva is available right now in the United States. To help users see how they feel about the new search engine, the company is starting everyone off with a three-month free trial. After those three months, your subscription will cost $4.95 per month.

It will be interesting to see how people will feel about having to pay for a search engine, something that we’ve ultimately been able to do for free for years. More specifically, will the user experience of Neeva outweigh the free and familiar territory of Google? I guess only time will tell.

