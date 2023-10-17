Grab a Nest Doorbell for an unbelievable $69 in this Woot sale

You know those fancy Nest Doorbells you’ve been eyeing? The ones that let you spy on the pizza delivery guy from the comfort of your couch? Yeah, those ones.

They usually set you back a cool $229, but guess what? You can snag one for just $69 each. I’m not kidding. I’ll wait while you pick your jaw up off the floor.

This is the kind of deal that makes you want to shout from the rooftops, or at least tweet about it.

Google Nest (Wired) Video Doorbell 4.0 The Google Nest Doorbell, on sale for $69, offers a high-definition video feed, person detection, and 24/7 streaming. Installation requires a wired doorbell and transformer. What We Like: Significant Savings: At $69, this deal offers a substantial discount from the usual price of $229, making it an opportune time to invest in a smart doorbell.

Enhanced Security: With person detection and 24/7 streaming, the Nest Doorbell provides a comprehensive security solution for your home.

High-Quality Video: The HDR video and night vision ensure clear images, helping you identify visitors or potential security threats with ease.

Limited Time Offer: Given that this is a limited-time offer, it's a unique opportunity to acquire a high-end gadget at a budget-friendly price.

The Google Nest wired video doorbell is the tech equivalent of a Swiss Army Knife. It’s got a video camera, so you can see who’s at the door without having to pause your binge-watching session.

It’s got person detection, so it knows the difference between your mother-in-law and a stray cat. It even sends alerts so you can pretend to be out when your annoying neighbor shows up.

The HDR video and night vision mean you’ll have no trouble identifying whether that’s a Girl Scout selling cookies or a zombie apocalypse at your doorstep.

And with 24/7 streaming, you’ll never miss a moment of the action. Just remember, a subscription will get you even more recordings and alerts.

But before you rush off to install it, remember this little beauty needs a wired doorbell and transformer. But hey, that’s a small price to pay for the peace of mind and convenience this gadget offers.

This is a limited-time offer, folks. So, if you’ve been waiting for a sign to upgrade your doorbell, this is it. Don’t let this deal slip through your fingers like sand at the beach.

Get your hands on a Nest Doorbell today and start living in the future, where even your doorbell is smarter than you.

Google Nest (Wired) Video Doorbell 4.0 The Google Nest Doorbell, on sale for $69, offers a high-definition video feed, person detection, and 24/7 streaming. Installation requires a wired doorbell and transformer.

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

