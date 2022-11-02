New Chrome feature tracks product prices across the web

A new Google Chrome update will add a feature that lets you track the prices of specific products across several online stores simultaneously.

The feature was revealed in a blog post from Chrome earlier this week. It will eventually allow you to track the price of a certain product across several online stores with the push of a button.

When you navigate to a listing for the product you’re looking for, there will be a new button that says Track price on the right side of your address bar.

Image: KnowTechie

Clicking that button brings up the option to track the product’s price. Google will email you whenever Chrome detects price drops on any website.

We say ‘eventually’ because the feature isn’t quite out yet. Google didn’t share exactly when the feature will make its way to the public. But we should start to see it in the next few weeks.

Google Search is getting another small update that lets you compare search results. When searching, there will be a new ‘Open search in side panel’ option that also shows up in the address bar.

Image: KnowTechie

Toggling this option will open the Google search results page in a side panel. Then, you can click on search results to open them on the main screen while browsing the results in the side panel.

This will be a super useful feature for comparing different search results from Google.

Again, Google didn’t say exactly when this feature is coming out. But it will likely start rolling out gradually to users over the next few weeks.

