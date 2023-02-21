New Starlink Global Roaming plan will set you back $200 per month

Starlink has started promoting its new Global Roaming satellite internet plan with emails to potential users.

Several Reddit users have posted emails from Starlink promoting the new internet plan. The company says its new plan lets Starlink “connect from almost anywhere on land in the world.”

Many of the invitations to the new program were sent to people still on the waiting list for Starlink’s normal home internet service.

However, the company says opting into the new Global Roaming plan “will not impact your place in line for Residential service.”

Interestingly, PCMag reports that at least two users who received an email about Global Roaming live in countries where Starlink is not authorized.

That’s led many in the Reddit comments to speculate that this could be a way to get Starlink in countries where governments have not approved it.

Starlink says in its email that you should only use the service in “authorized” areas.

“Global Roaming makes use of Starlink’s inter-satellite links (aka space lasers) to provide connectivity around the globe,” reads the Starlink email. “As this is a new technology, you can expect Starlink’s typical high-speed, low-latency service intermixed with brief periods of poor connectivity, or none at all. However this will improve dramatically over time.”

Maybe the most surprising aspect of the surprise Global Roaming plan is its price. The plan will cost $599 initially for equipment. That’s the same price as the Residential package.

But the monthly fee goes up to $200 for Global Roaming. Residential Starlink costs $110 monthly, so that increase will likely scare some users away.

