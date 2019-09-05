Nintendo made a $30 SNES-like wireless controller for the Switch and it’s coming soon

With the announcement that SNES games are finally coming to the Nintendo Switch, you might be yearning to play those classics like you used to. Well, Nintendo thought so too and is bringing out a wireless SNES-style controller to use with your Switch.

Retro heaven awaits.

Nintendo made a wireless SNES controller for your Nintendo Switch

First spotted in an FCC filing a few weeks ago, the wireless SNES controller looks like you’d expect, just without the wire. That means wireless gaming, without a dongle. Man, I wish these existed growing up, I constantly tripped over controller cables…

It’s the US colorway of the SNES controller, with the two-tone purple ABXY buttons

They’ll be $29.99 each

You need to be a Switch Online subscriber to buy one, just like with the wireless NES ones

Each Switch Online subscriber can purchase up to four

Nintendo hasn’t set a release date yet

Go bookmark the Special Offers page, cause these will probably run out quickly once the ordering button goes live.

If you don’t like the look of the official SNES one, 8bitdo has a whole range of wireless controllers that will work with the Switch. They even have dual thumbsticks, because you can be retro without being exact.

What do you think? Interested in picking up one (or four) of these retro controllers?

