Norton steps up to the plate and introduces secure web browser

The Norton Secure Browser is free and works with Windows 10 and 11, as well as macOS Catalina, Big Sur, and Monterey.
Norton secure browser: in this image, the user is being informed that their privacy guard protection is on and that they have basic blocking of ads and trackers enabled.
Norton, the well-known antivirus provider, has decided to take a swing at the web browsing game with the introduction of Norton Secure Browser, a web browser designed to bolster online privacy and security.

This new browser, compatible with both Windows and Mac operating systems, is Norton’s answer to the escalating threats posed by persistent advertisers and sophisticated cybercriminals.

Ben Wadors, the Director of Browser and Search at Gen, Norton’s parent company, explained the motivation behind the new product.

Why a New Browser?

Good question. Ben Wadors, Director of Browser and Search at Gen (Norton’s parent company), explained the motivation behind the new product.

“We’ve integrated some of our most advanced technology and innovation to safeguard users from persistent web-based threats,” says Wadors. So basically, they’re putting their antivirus smarts into a browser. Not too bad, right?

He added that the browser allows users to control what they share with advertisers, all from a user-friendly, customizable security and privacy dashboard.

This image is showing how to use norton 360 privacy guard to protect web browsing and increase online privacy.
What’s Under the Hood?

The Norton Secure Browser is packed with features designed to keep you safe and secure online. Here’s the rundown:

  1. Privacy Guard: This setting lets you block ads and trackers while you surf the web. No more creepy ads following you around!
  2. Web Shield: This feature spots and blocks fraudulent websites that try to phish your sensitive info. Say goodbye to malware downloads
  3. Integrated Password Manager: This handy tool makes logging into websites a breeze and keeps your passwords safe from prying apps and malware.

This launch comes at a time when privacy-focused browsers are becoming a hot ticket item. Despite this, Google Chrome still reigns supreme, even with all the flak it’s getting over its questionable privacy practices.

Where Can I Get It?

The Norton Secure Browser is free and works with Windows 10 and 11, as well as macOS Catalina, Big Sur, and Monterey. So, if you’re tired of Chrome’s shenanigans or want to try something new, give it a try below.

Download Norton Secure Browser here.

So there you have it, folks. A new player in the browser game. Will Norton Secure Browser be the new go-to web browser? Probably not, but for now, it’s definitely worth checking out.

