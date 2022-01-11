Your Norton antivirus software can mine crypto for you, but Norton wants a 15% cut

That’s pretty bad, but wait – it gets worse! Users on Twitter are also complaining about the difficulty of actually removing the cryptomining program. Norton installs the crypto program during its normal install, silently and without an opt-out at the time.

Norton is installing a Cryptocurrency miner called Norton Crypto (NCrypt.exe) on end user systems with out so much as a dialogue during the install of its security product. — Maxius (@mAxius) December 31, 2021

Norton says this isn’t a problem, as “Norton Crypto is an opt-in feature, and is not enabled without user permission.” Yeah, we believe you, Norton. Not that you’ve been shady in the past.

Heck, that’s probably why Norton Crypto only installs for users in the US, where laws don’t prohibit this kind of silent install. Canada, for example, enacted anti-spam legislation in 2015 that would stop Norton from doing this for Canadian users.

The other thing is that cryptomining increases your electricity use, which is bad for the planet and your utility bill.