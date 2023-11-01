Extremely limited-time offer gets you a Nothing Phone 2 for $606

Remember the Nothing Phone 2? Yeah, that sleek piece of tech that’s been turning heads since July 2023. Well, guess what? It’s currently up for grabs on Amazon for just $606.

That’s right, you can save almost a hundred bucks on this bad boy, which usually retails for $699. Heads up, this price isn’t around forever, and there’s limited stock available, so you’re going to have to pull the trigger sooner rather than later.

But hold onto your hats because this isn’t just any ordinary phone. The Nothing Phone 2 is like the cool, mysterious newcomer in town that everyone can’t help but notice.

Nothing Phone (2) $699.00 $606.60 The Nothing Phone 2, an Android device, offers a unique blend of features including a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor, a larger 6.43-inch OLED display, improved software, and a distinctive glyph light notification system. What We Like: Significant Savings: This deal presents a rare opportunity to save nearly $100 on the original price of the Nothing Phone 2.

Upgraded Features: The phone boasts a higher resolution camera sensor and a larger screen than its predecessor, enhancing your multimedia experience.

Unique Notification System: The glyph light interface is a standout feature that efficiently communicates notifications without waking the screen.

Limited Stock: Given the limited availability, this is a fleeting chance to own the Nothing Phone 2 at a discounted price. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

It’s got a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor on its dual-lens rear camera – a feature that would make even other flagship Android phones blush.

Hear the World Clearly Again with Jabra Did you know? In the U.S., you don't need a prescription or referral to purchase hearing aids. Click to explore Jabra's advanced hearing solutions. Learn More

And let’s not forget about its 6.43-inch OLED display. It’s slightly larger than its predecessor, making it the perfect canvas for all your binge-watching needs.

Plus, the software has been given a significant upgrade, ensuring that your user experience is as smooth as a buttered-up otter sliding down a waterslide.

Image: KnowTechie

The performance? Super smooth. The battery life? Good enough to make the Energizer Bunny feel threatened. And the pièce de résistance? The unique “glyph light interface” on the back.

This feature uses LEDs to communicate notification information without even waking the screen. Talk about efficiency!

But here’s the kicker: Amazon’s stock on these is limited, and at the time of writing, the deal is already 27% claimed. So, if you’ve been considering getting your hands on a Nothing Phone 2, now’s the time to act.

Remember, this is an extremely limited-time offer. So don’t just sit there like a deer in headlights. Get your hands on a Nothing Phone 2 for $600 before they’re all gone.

Nothing Phone (2) $699.00 $606.60 The Nothing Phone 2, an Android device, offers a unique blend of features including a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor, a larger 6.43-inch OLED display, improved software, and a distinctive glyph light notification system. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Scratch that deal itch with daily offers delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now and unsubscribe at any time. Subscribe Here

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Meet Therabody's All-New TheraFace Mask TheraFace Mask is a breakthrough FDA-cleared LED skincare mask with added tension-relieving vibration therapy. Clinically proven results include firmer, smoother, healthier-looking skin with a visible reduction in fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven tone in as little as 8 weeks Learn More

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news