Nothing CEO Carl Pei announced a new sub-brand, CMF by Nothing about a month ago. After that, it was revealed the company’s first three products would be a smartwatch, a pair of earbuds, and a 65W charger, which are expected to arrive pretty soon.

However, CMF by Nothing is an affordability-focused brand, so don’t expect any of these to be flagship-level products like the Nothing Phone 2.

Yesterday, Nothing India’s VP and GM, Manu Sharma, took to X, formerly Twitter, to announce that CMF by Nothing will hold its first-ever launch event on September 26, 2023. However, besides the event date, Sharma didn’t reveal anything.

Mark your calendar, CMF by Nothing launch on 26 Sep. pic.twitter.com/3bg3TFsZkU — Manu Sharma (@buildingnothing) September 14, 2023

Nothing’s first smartwatch won’t run Google Wear OS

Although Sharma failed to mention what will be unveiled at the event, we already have a pretty good idea. A previous leak revealed three products are expected to be launched under the CMF banner: the Watch Pro, Buds Pro, and a 65W GAN charger.

The Watch Pro, in particular, is the focus, as it will be the first smartwatch from the Nothing bands.

Based on the older marketing leak, the Watch Pro features rounded edges like the Apple Watch. It features an aluminum alloy body and comes with an orange band.

In terms of the display, the Watch Pro may sport a 1.96-inch AMOLED display with AOD support (Always-On-Display) with 600 nits of brightness and a 50Hz refresh rate.

Source: X

In addition, the Watch Pro may feature a built-in GPS with Bluetooth 5.3 support, a 330 mAh battery, and an IP68 water and dust resistance rating.

However, what is most interesting is that Wear OS won’t power the Watch Pro. It would be interesting to see if Nothing comes up with a new custom OS for its smartwatch.

But it’s just our speculation. Unfortunately, we have no information about the Buds Pro, except it come in orange.

Source: X

There’s one thing to note. The announcement comes straight from Nothing India’s VP, indicating that the event will occur in India and the products will probably be specific to the country.

The previous leak has also revealed the prices. The new gadgets from CMF by Nothing are expected to be priced at 4,500 ($55), 3,500 ($43), and 3,000 ($37) INR for the Watch Pro, Buds Pro, and charger, respectively.

