Gadgets
OnePlus is releasing a cheap fitness band to help out with those New Year’s resolutions
No official release date is available.
Ahead of the 2021 CES crush, OnePlus has announced an upcoming fitness tracker. Likely to be called the OnePlus Band, it couldn’t come at a better time as many of us are making our New Year’s resolutions.
It’ll be OnePlus’ first fitness tracker, and leaks have it releasing at roughly $35. India looks to be getting it first, with a rumored global release later this quarter.
The leaked images look like almost every other fitness tracker on the market, which speaks more about what a company can do design-wise when it’s releasing low-cost products and less about the implied quality. Thanks to some tipsters we also know what features it’ll come with and that low-cost gets you everything from SpO2 blood oxygenation monitoring, to weatherproofing, sleep tracking, and a 24/7 heart rate sensor.
We’ve not seen any official announcement on release timing, or even on price. Ishan Agarwal thinks that India will get it on Jan 11, and other tipsters have been saying the rest of the world should get the new fitness tracker by the spring.
The biggest test for any fitness tracker isn’t just how well it measures your vitals, but how well it integrates into the wider ecosystem. That’s the difference between most cheap trackers and more expensive, established brands so it remains to be seen how OnePlus wants to play this. We hope that integration into popular services such as Strava would be a given, but maybe OnePlus will keep your data to its own apps.
What do you think? Interested in a fitness tracker from OnePlus? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- OnePlus is back with new phones, this time aiming at the mid-range market
- Apple’s Fitness+ on-demand workouts will be available on December 14
- Fitbit’s first fitness tracker since the Google deal is still just a Fitbit
- US Customs seized a bunch of “counterfeit” AirPods that were actually, um, just OnePlus Buds