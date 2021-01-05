OnePlus is releasing a cheap fitness band to help out with those New Year’s resolutions

Ahead of the 2021 CES crush, OnePlus has announced an upcoming fitness tracker. Likely to be called the OnePlus Band, it couldn’t come at a better time as many of us are making our New Year’s resolutions.

It’ll be OnePlus’ first fitness tracker, and leaks have it releasing at roughly $35. India looks to be getting it first, with a rumored global release later this quarter.

This year, we are here to help you achieve all your fitness goals and make your life easier.#SmartEverywear



Head to the link to get notified: https://t.co/LUCWvulREapic.twitter.com/ynLzgyFxku — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) January 4, 2021

The leaked images look like almost every other fitness tracker on the market, which speaks more about what a company can do design-wise when it’s releasing low-cost products and less about the implied quality. Thanks to some tipsters we also know what features it’ll come with and that low-cost gets you everything from SpO2 blood oxygenation monitoring, to weatherproofing, sleep tracking, and a 24/7 heart rate sensor.

Exclusive: OnePlus Band Launching on January 11 in India



-24/7 Heart Rate + SpO2 Blood Saturation Monitoring

-Sleep Tracking

-1.1" Touch AMOLED Display

-14 Days Battery

-IP68

-13 Exercise Modes



-Around INR ₹2,499



What do you think? 😃 #OnePlus#OnePlusBand#SmartEverywearpic.twitter.com/tCLLwCrrTV — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) January 4, 2021

We’ve not seen any official announcement on release timing, or even on price. Ishan Agarwal thinks that India will get it on Jan 11, and other tipsters have been saying the rest of the world should get the new fitness tracker by the spring.

The biggest test for any fitness tracker isn’t just how well it measures your vitals, but how well it integrates into the wider ecosystem. That’s the difference between most cheap trackers and more expensive, established brands so it remains to be seen how OnePlus wants to play this. We hope that integration into popular services such as Strava would be a given, but maybe OnePlus will keep your data to its own apps.

What do you think? Interested in a fitness tracker from OnePlus? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

