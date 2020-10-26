OnePlus is back with new phones, this time aiming at the mid-range market

OnePlus has just unveiled two new mid-range handsets, the Nord N10 5G and N100. It feels like OnePlus is going back to its “flagship killer” roots, only this time they’re undercutting the mid-range market. Both handsets will be cheaper than the current OnePlus Nord, with slightly lower specs.

The best part? OnePlus says it’ll be bringing the new handsets to North America at some point. That means customers here will finally have another option in the hotly-contested mid-range price range. The N10 5G starts at £329 in the UK and €349 in Germany (roughly $412), while the N100 comes in at £179 and €199 (roughly $235).

The N10 5G (website not yet available in all regions) is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690, has 5G (sub-6GHz only in Europe), and comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. It has a 6.49-inch screen at 90Hz, which is slightly bigger than the more expensive OnePlus Nord.

You also get a rear-panel fingerprint sensor, dual stereo speakers, and OnePlus’ Warp Charge 30T to recharge the 4,300 mAh battery in no time at all. It’s also got a quad-camera arrangement, with a 64 MP main, 119-degree ultrawide, and macro and monochrome sensors; with a 16 MP selfie camera.

The lower-end N100 (website not yet available in all regions) is powered by the Snapdragon 460, with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. You get a 5,000 mAh battery though, which should give great battery life with that lower-powered chipset. You also get a 6.52-inch screen, dual stereo speakers, and three rear cameras (12 MP main, portrait, and macro lenses). No 5G, but nobody expects that at this price. On paper, that’s impressive for the low price tag, so it’ll be interesting to see reviews.

Overall, both of these phones from OnePlus seem promising, but we’ll have to wait to see how they perform in-hand before any final judgments.

