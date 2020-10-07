The best new iOS and Android apps to download in October 2020

With so many apps being added to things like the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store each month, it’s hard to keep track of what will actually help you be more productive. Don’t worry, as the KnowTechie team has been hard at work curating the latest apps to find the gems we think you should install.

That could be anything from a handy to-do list and apps that unlock more of your camera’s potential, to apps to help make sense of all the news in your feeds. Without further ado, here’s the cream of the crop for October.

Here are all the apps you should check out in October

Whether you’re an Apple fan or prefer open-source Android, we’ve got you covered for what to download to stay productive in October.

Duolingo ABC

If you’ve got a younger child at home, you know that most teaching tools are geared for older learners. Not so with Duolingo ABC, which uses all of Duolingo’s know-how to teach kids from three to six how to read. It’s all aligned to Common Core standards, so you can be sure it’s giving your little learner a head start on their knowledge journey.

iOS

Presence Fit

Since the gym is now your living room, ditch your personal trainer, and pick up a Presence Fit subscription. For $49.99 a month, you get unlimited access to live and AI sessions, bringing the personal trainer to your living room any time you want. All you need is an iOS device, a TV, and a couple of dumbells for the best results. Oh, and it has a two-week free trial, so you can figure out if the app is for you before you have to start paying.

iOS

Widgetsmith

If you want one of those sweet customized home screens on iOS 14, you need Widgetsmith. It’s packed with highly-customizable widgets of all kinds, from astronomy to weather and calendar replacements. All you need is the time to tweak them to your tastes, then add them to your home screen and enjoy it.

iOS

Aviary

Aviary’s known for its alternative Twitter client, but that’s not all it can do. Now, the iOS 14 app also lets you tack a widget to your home screen that shows one, two, or four of the latest tweets from your Twitter timeline. Great if you want your home screen to be more functional and stop you scrolling on Twitter all day.

iOS

Roku Live TV & movie streaming

Now you don’t need a Roku device to watch the over 100 free live TV channels that the service lets you watch. Blockbuster films, Hollywood classics, and more, all on-demand, plus live channels and premium content. It’s got season premieres from subscription channels such as STARZ, EPIX, and SHOWTIME, and will keep you entertained for hours.

iOS

Polycom – LiDAR 3D Scanner

If you’ve got a 2020 iPad Pro with the LiDAR sensor, you need this app. It lets you make 3D scans of literally anything in seconds! Scan your home to aid with renovations or decorating your favorite things to turn into 3D printing files, and more. It’s all done on-device, so you don’t have to worry about a data connection, and the scans are accurate, so you can use them to take measurements without having to struggle with tape measures.

iOS

Goo: Slime Simulator

We could all do with some stress-busting goo, but what if you don’t like the thought of it getting stuck in your carpet? There’s an app for that now, and you can turn your smartphone screen into a fairly realistic stretchy slime simulation, so you get all the gooey, gushy fun without the mess. The app also has ASMR and nature sound sections, but they’re less fun – get stretching that slime!

Android | iOS

Bazaart

The Bazaart photo editor and graphic design app makes it easy to do things like background removal without struggling with a more complicated app. You can also subscribe to the premium version for $3.99 a month, but you probably won’t need the pro features as the basic, free version has some great stuff.

Android | iOS

Meme Maker

Social media runs on a healthy diet of memes, but how do you know which ones to use? Avoid lengthy searches when you need a quick meme to roast your friends, with Meme Maker. It’s packed full of trending meme templates so you can have a meme reply ready with the quickness.

Android

Olauncher

Everyone might be talking about iOS 14 and reskinning their iPhones, but we all know Android had this feature first. The latest launcher to hit the Google Play Store is Olauncher, a minimal launcher that reduces your cluttered app drawer to a list of app names, over daily calming wallpapers. Nice.

Android

Oslo

Okay, this one isn’t strictly an app but if you’re a video creation team that’s now working completely remote due to the pandemic, you’ll want to check this out. Oslo is a centralized hub for collaborating on video editing projects, letting you upload footage to the cloud, then get the team adding annotations and comments over the footage, so you can edit without lengthy email chains. It’s really pretty impressive stuff from the team at Streamlabs, allowing real-time collaboration for cheap.

Website

