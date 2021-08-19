In the lamest move ever, OnlyFans is banning porn

OnlyFans has seen great success since its inception in 2016, but the platform is about to go through major growing pains come this October.

According to a report from Bloomberg, starting in October, creators will be banned from posting sexually explicit content, and must adhere to OnlyFans’ current policies.

Basically, what this means is that nudity will still be allowed on the platform, but direct, sexual acts will no longer be allowed. The question – why the change when obviously the company’s current model has been successful?

It’s two-fold, really. One, the company has struggled to find investors in the VC space due to the content on the platform. But the bigger, more glaring issue is that with credit card companies pulling away from porn, OnlyFans has now come under the gun as well.

In a statement, OnlyFans notes:

“These changes are to comply with the requests of our banking partners and payout providers.



We will be sharing more details in the coming days and we will actively support and guide our creators through this change in content guidelines.



We remain dedicated to our community of 130 million users and over 2 million creators that have earned over $5 billion on our platform.



OnlyFans remains committed to the highest levels of safety and content moderation of any social platform. All creators are verified prior to being able to upload any content to OnlyFans, and all uploaded content is checked by automated systems and human moderators.



As part of our commitment to safety and transparency, we are releasing our first Monthly Transparency Report for July 2021.”

Then, to add to the pile of things going against OnlyFans, it is currently pushing its app on both iOS and Android, and with that comes the adherence to the strict guidelines put in place by these companies.

It will be interesting to see how all this pans out for OnlyFans. We’ve seen how well removing porn worked for Tumblr…

