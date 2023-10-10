Connect with us

Gaming

PAC-MAN 99 shuts down, new PAC-MAN battle royale announced

Nintendo kills again, but not all hope is lost for digital-only PAC-MAN games.
The image is showing a pac-man 99 game being played with the score, speed, and round being displayed.

Back in September, Nintendo announced that the digital-only PAC-MAN 99 game will join its mustachioed sibling, Super Mario Bros. 35, in the great big pile of lost media in the sky. Today, that officially happened.

Officially, support ended on Sunday, October 8th. But, seeing as that was a Sunday with a federal holiday the next day, the game has been officially delisted as of today.

The game pitted 99 players against each other in classic PAC-MAN gameplay, with the ability to mess with your opponents in various ways. As with all battle royale games, only one can make it to the end.

The good news is that those that bought the DLC prior to it being delisted will still be able to play PAC-MAN 99 offline. People looking to get the game or DLC at this point are entirely out of luck though.

1125 8650 1696361259

Meet The All-New Google Pixel Watch 2

Introducing Google's newest smartwatch. Pixel Watch 2 comes with upgraded performance, all-day battery life (with always-on display), new safety features, and more. Preorder today!

Check Availability

Nintendo announced last week that they were killing the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U servers. So, we can just add it all onto the burn pile.

Nintendo recently announced and released F-ZERO 99, a chaotic F-ZERO game that has 99 players all racing on the same track. But, they also still have the long-running Tetris 99 going full-steam.

Back in 2021, they removed Super Mario Bros. 35, a fan favorite battle royale game that had players compete while playing the NES classic. It was a special edition for the 35th anniversary of Mario, but it was gone much too soon.

PAC-MAN 99 isn’t the only pellet eating battle royale in town.

Even though Pac-Man 99 is officially now lost media, Bandai Namco came in with the clutch today by announcing the mouthful of a title, PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs. Chomp Champs will be on all consoles when it comes out in early 2024, which will likely also be compatible with whatever Nintendo has planned for a Switch 2.

1125 8656 1696372781

Take Control of Your Health with Fitbit Charge 6!

Get accurate insights into your heart rate, calories burned, sleep patterns, and more. Achieve your fitness goals while prioritizing your overall well-being.

Check Availability

PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle was a digital-only Google Stadia exclusive. With the end of all Stadia support, this enhanced version will satisfy those looking for a new Pac-Man-based battle royale.

RIP, PAC-MAN 99. May you wakka-wakka your way to the big pellet in the sky.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

1125 8502 1695064412

Best Buy: Preorder the Meta Quest 3

Get Asgard’s Wrath 2 free when you buy Meta Quest 3. Also, get a 6-month trial of a Meta Quest+ VR subscription when you purchase a 512GB headset. Act fast, limited-time offer.

Preorder Now

 

People are taking surveys on surveyjunkie to get paid, with the potential to earn up to $40,000 daily and over 30,000 trustpilot reviews.

1125 8332 1694625598

Meet Therabody's All-New TheraFace Mask

TheraFace Mask is a breakthrough FDA-cleared LED skincare mask with added tension-relieving vibration therapy. Clinically proven results include firmer, smoother, healthier-looking skin with a visible reduction in fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven tone in as little as 8 weeks

Learn More

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News

Related Topics
Avatar for Arthur Collins

After over a decade and a half of writing and journalism in games and multimedia, Arthur loves to talk tech, geek, and gaming, anytime, anywhere. He's the entire package: a gamer, a collector, and he knows how to build a computer. When he isn't writing, he also owns a local game shop, dealing in all various geeky antiquities.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

People are taking surveys on Survey Junkie and getting paid cash, with a daily payout of up to $40,000 and over 30,000 Trustpilot reviews.

Deals of the Day

  1. Paramount+: Live Sports Starting at $2.50/mo. for 12 Mos. Sports - Try It Free w/ code: SPORTS
  2. Save $20 on a Microsoft365 subscription at Best Buy with a Best Buy Membership!
  3. Try Apple TV+ for FREE and watch all the Apple Originals
  4. Save $300 on a Segway at Best Buy, now $699

More in Gaming