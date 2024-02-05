Paramount Plus’s free trial is your ticket to Super Bowl LVI

The Super Bowl LVI, a grand spectacle of sports, entertainment, and delectable buffalo wings, is a quintessential American experience.

For those of us who aren’t lucky enough to attend in person, the TV (or, let’s be real, laptop screen) is our gateway to the gridiron.

But what if I told you there’s a way to stream the game for free this year? Yeah, you heard me. Free!

Paramount Plus, in a move as smooth as a quarterback sneak, is offering a one-week free trial of its streaming service just in time for Super Bowl Sunday.

No promo code, no secret handshake, just pure, unadulterated football. And did I mention it’s free?

The streaming service offers two subscription tiers: a $6/month Essential plan with ads and a $12/month “With Showtime” plan without ads.

Both plans will give you access to the Super Bowl stream during the free trial period. And hey, if football isn’t your thing, you can always check out the plethora of other shows available on the platform.

But remember folks, while signing up is as easy as a chip shot field goal, canceling might require a bit more footwork. It’s simply a matter of heading over to the Paramount Plus website and selecting “cancel subscription.”

Just steer clear of signing up through other platforms like Amazon or Apple, as it can make canceling more complicated.

But the Super Bowl is not just about the game, it’s about the half-time show too. And this year’s show was one for the books.

The star-studded lineup featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar had the Twittersphere buzzing. From Eminem taking a knee in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick to 50 Cent’s surprise appearance, it was a night to remember.

So whether you’re here for the touchdowns, the halftime show, or just the ads, Paramount Plus has got you covered.

Just remember to cancel that subscription if you’re not keen on keeping it, no one wants a surprise charge come March.

