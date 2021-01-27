People are spending an average of $47 a month on streaming services in the US

Americans are ditching their satellite and cable services and turning towards more affordable online streaming services. A recent study from J.D. Power confirms that. The average American household spent approximately $47 per month on streaming services in 2020, helping confirm that trend.

Compared to 2019, that’s an increase of $13. In 2019, the average American household spent $34 per month.

According to this study, the increase is due to the many new streaming services that hit the market in 2020. Some of the most notable streaming services that debuted last year include Comcast’s Peacock and AT&T’s HBO Max. Each of those services included their own content, as well as content from third parties.

However, even with the added competition, Netflix remains the number one streaming service in the world. The study also revealed that 81% of all surveyed households in the United States subscribed to Netflix. That number was even more impressive some seven months earlier when it hit 87% of all households in the U.S. Amazon Prime, another high-flying streaming service, also reported a similar decrease in subscribers.

The reason behind this decline is thought to be connected with people’s curiosity that leads to them experimenting with new streaming services. Hulu is one of the streaming services that reported the highest growth, from 48% in April of 2020 to 56% in the final days of 2020. Other streaming services that also reported gains include Disney+, YouTube Originals, AT&T TV, ESPN Plus, Starz, Apple TV, and more.

The J.D. Power study was focused solely on streaming T.V. services, and it included 1,745 American adults. The survey was conducted between December 16 and December 19 of 2020.

Have any thoughts on this? Surprised by this number? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: