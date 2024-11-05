pixel
Sony’s PlayStation 5 Pro will launch with 50+ optimized titles

Not new titles, though, but older games optimized for the new hardware.
PlayStation 5 console in dark background
Image: Sony

Last month, Sony officially unveiled the PlayStation 5 Pro, which will launch on November 7. This mid-generation refresh will get upgraded hardware for better visuals, a stable framerate, better ray-tracing, upscaling, and more. 

Now, with the new console’s launch approaching, Sony has finally revealed which games will be available at the launch to take advantage of the PS5 Pro’s increased horsepower.

PlayStation 5 console and controller on pink background.
Image: KnowTechie

The PlayStation company has shared a list of 55 games in a blog post. Among these 50+ games, 11 are from Sony’s first-party studios.

Some of these titles include Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, The Last of Us Part I, The Last of Us Part II Remastered, Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered, Horizon Forbidden West, and the God of War Ragnarok.

There are also standalone games like Demon’s Soul and free-to-play titles like Fortnite, Warframe, as well as third-party titles like Remedy’s Alan Wake 2, Baldur’s Gate 3, Hogwarts Legacy, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and others.

All the 55 PlayStation 5 Pro enhanced titles

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 cover art
Image: Activision Blizzard
  • Alan Wake 2
  • Albatroz
  • Apex Legends
  • Assassin’s Creed Mirage
  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Dead Island 2
  • Demon’s Souls
  • Diablo IV
  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard
  • Dragon’s Dogma 2
  • Dying Light 2 Reloaded Edition
  • EA Sports College Football 25
  • EA Sports FC 25
  • Enlisted
  • F1 24
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Fortnite
  • God of War Ragnarök
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered
  • Kayak VR: Mirage
  • Lies of P
  • Lords of the Fallen (2023)
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Madden NFL 25
  • Naraka: Bladepoint
  • NBA 2K25
  • No Man’s Sky
  • Palworld
  • Paladin’s Passage
  • Planet Coaster 2
  • Professional Spirits Baseball 2024-2025
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Resident Evil Village
  • Rise of the Ronin
  • Rogue Flight 
  • Star Wars: Jedi Survivor
  • Star Wars: Outlaws
  • Stellar Blade
  • Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown
  • The Callisto Protocol
  • The Crew Motorfest
  • The Finals
  • The First Descendant 
  • The Last of Us Part I
  • The Last of Us Part II Remastered
  • Until Dawn
  • War Thunder
  • Warframe
  • World of Warships: Legends

It’s an impressive list of titles, likely to make PlayStation 5 Pro a hot commodity at the launch.

The company has also revealed that more games will follow to make use of the PS5 Pro’s 67% more powerful GPU and 28% faster memory, which apparently translates to 45% faster in-game rendering. 

Sony’s PlayStation 5 Pro will launch on November 7 for $699.99 / £699.99 / €799.99.

What do you think about this list of games for the PS5 Pro? Are you buying the console at launch? We would love to hear from you below in the comments, or via our Twitter or Facebook.

Saurav loves writing and tech. So, after engineering, he didn't look back and embarked on a journey to become a tech writer. Saurav has worked for various tech websites across the globe. Saurav has recently joined Know Techie and is proud to be a part of it.

