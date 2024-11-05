Sony’s PlayStation 5 Pro will launch with 50+ optimized titles

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Last month, Sony officially unveiled the PlayStation 5 Pro, which will launch on November 7. This mid-generation refresh will get upgraded hardware for better visuals, a stable framerate, better ray-tracing, upscaling, and more.

Now, with the new console’s launch approaching, Sony has finally revealed which games will be available at the launch to take advantage of the PS5 Pro’s increased horsepower.

Image: KnowTechie

The PlayStation company has shared a list of 55 games in a blog post. Among these 50+ games, 11 are from Sony’s first-party studios.

Some of these titles include Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, The Last of Us Part I, The Last of Us Part II Remastered, Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered, Horizon Forbidden West, and the God of War Ragnarok.

There are also standalone games like Demon’s Soul and free-to-play titles like Fortnite, Warframe, as well as third-party titles like Remedy’s Alan Wake 2, Baldur’s Gate 3, Hogwarts Legacy, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and others.

All the 55 PlayStation 5 Pro enhanced titles

Image: Activision Blizzard

Alan Wake 2

Albatroz

Apex Legends

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Baldur’s Gate 3

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Dead Island 2

Demon’s Souls

Diablo IV

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Dragon’s Dogma 2

Dying Light 2 Reloaded Edition

EA Sports College Football 25

EA Sports FC 25

Enlisted

F1 24

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Fortnite

God of War Ragnarök

Hogwarts Legacy

Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered

Kayak VR: Mirage

Lies of P

Lords of the Fallen (2023)

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Madden NFL 25

Naraka: Bladepoint

NBA 2K25

No Man’s Sky

Palworld

Paladin’s Passage

Planet Coaster 2

Professional Spirits Baseball 2024-2025

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil Village

Rise of the Ronin

Rogue Flight

Star Wars: Jedi Survivor

Star Wars: Outlaws

Stellar Blade

Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown

The Callisto Protocol

The Crew Motorfest

The Finals

The First Descendant

The Last of Us Part I

The Last of Us Part II Remastered

Until Dawn

War Thunder

Warframe

World of Warships: Legends

It’s an impressive list of titles, likely to make PlayStation 5 Pro a hot commodity at the launch.

The company has also revealed that more games will follow to make use of the PS5 Pro’s 67% more powerful GPU and 28% faster memory, which apparently translates to 45% faster in-game rendering.

Sony’s PlayStation 5 Pro will launch on November 7 for $699.99 / £699.99 / €799.99.

What do you think about this list of games for the PS5 Pro? Are you buying the console at launch? We would love to hear from you below in the comments, or via our Twitter or Facebook.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news