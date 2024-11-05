Gaming
Sony’s PlayStation 5 Pro will launch with 50+ optimized titles
Not new titles, though, but older games optimized for the new hardware.
Last month, Sony officially unveiled the PlayStation 5 Pro, which will launch on November 7. This mid-generation refresh will get upgraded hardware for better visuals, a stable framerate, better ray-tracing, upscaling, and more.
Now, with the new console’s launch approaching, Sony has finally revealed which games will be available at the launch to take advantage of the PS5 Pro’s increased horsepower.
The PlayStation company has shared a list of 55 games in a blog post. Among these 50+ games, 11 are from Sony’s first-party studios.
Some of these titles include Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, The Last of Us Part I, The Last of Us Part II Remastered, Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered, Horizon Forbidden West, and the God of War Ragnarok.
There are also standalone games like Demon’s Soul and free-to-play titles like Fortnite, Warframe, as well as third-party titles like Remedy’s Alan Wake 2, Baldur’s Gate 3, Hogwarts Legacy, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and others.
All the 55 PlayStation 5 Pro enhanced titles
It’s an impressive list of titles, likely to make PlayStation 5 Pro a hot commodity at the launch.
The company has also revealed that more games will follow to make use of the PS5 Pro’s 67% more powerful GPU and 28% faster memory, which apparently translates to 45% faster in-game rendering.
Sony’s PlayStation 5 Pro will launch on November 7 for $699.99 / £699.99 / €799.99.
