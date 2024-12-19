Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Get a lukewarm 15% discount on the PlayStation 5 Slim – now at $424 at Amazon! Previously $499, this iconic console just got a bit more wallet-friendly.

This streamlined version of the PlayStation 5 isn’t just about shedding a few pounds. The Slim still boasts all the original’s power, performance, and features, packed into a more compact design.

With this deal, you get lightning-fast load times, stunning 4K HDR graphics, and that sweet, sweet DualSense controller magic awaits you.

Enjoy adaptive triggers and immersive haptic feedback, giving you the sensation of gripping a bowstring or crunching gravel under tires. It’s a new level of gaming engagement that turns every play session into an epic adventure.

Worried about setup? Fear not. The PS5 Slim makes setup a breeze with easy data transfer from earlier PlayStation consoles. Plus, with a massive library of PS5 exclusives and backward compatibility with most PS4 games, your options are endless.

We’ve got the specs packed into this deal. The package includes a DualSense Wireless Controller, 1TB SSD, HDMI cable, and ASTRO’s PLAYROOM pre-installed. Everything you need to kickstart your gaming off the couch and into the stratosphere.

So what’s the catch? Only that this deal won’t last forever. Grab your PlayStation 5 Slim for $424 on Amazon and dive headfirst into the future of gaming. Need proof? Check it out here.

Don’t let this ‘meh’ deal slip through your fingers. Secure this Slim beauty and level up your gaming setup with a console that’s all about performance and sleek design in equal measure.

PlayStation 5 console (slim) $499.99 $424.00 The PlayStation 5 Slim provides great gaming performance with 4K resolution, a 1TB SSD for quick loading, and an immersive DualSense controller.` Check Availability

