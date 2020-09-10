Poolside.FM now has an app, so you can keep the retro vibes and chill music with you anywhere

Summer might be on its way out for most of the US, but that doesn’t mean you have to let the good times stop. The new Poolside.FM app, which first released last year to desktop, is a low-impact, high-chill app available on iPhone that features a variety of curated playlists sure to fit any lazy summer day by the pool.

Or maybe you are stuck in your 70-degree home office right now and want something to listen to that transports you to a better place. Either way, the Poolside.FM can help with that. It features five chill stations, with songs curated from Soundcloud. These playlists include Indie Summer, Hangover Club, Tokyo Disco, Friday Nite Heat, and a station just called Poolside.FM.

I’ve spent a bit of time listening to these stations this morning and there are definitely some bops here. If you are looking for a soundtrack to your workday and your typical LoFi stations aren’t cutting it, these are definitely worth checking out.

It’s all wrapped in some old-school, vaporwave-style aesthetics, with different themes available. Personally, I’m a fan of the Peach Meringue theme, but I’m a sucker for purple.

According to the app, Poolside.FM “was conceived one awfully rainy summer in the Highlands of Scotland.” While I can’t relate to the Scotland part, I’m currently experiencing a rainy day in the hills of Virginia, and these playlists are absolutely a vibe.

You can download the Poolside.FM app here for iOS. According to the Poolside.FM Instagram account, an Android version is on the way, as well.

What do you think? Plan on checking out the Poolside.FM app? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

