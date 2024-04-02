Best Buy offers lowest price ever on PS5 at $449

Hold on to your DualSense controllers, folks! The elusive PlayStation 5 has just dipped from its Olympian $500 high down to $449. And while it’s not the biggest discount, ti’s currently at one of its cheapest.

And no, this isn’t a drill soaked in wishful thinking. For a whisper of time, unraveling the myth that PS5 deals are as rare as a calm day on Twitter is this gem of an offer.

Cruise over to Best Buy faster than Sonic with a caffeine buzz and snag it.

“But $51 savings, big whoop!” you scoff. Understandable, but lest we forget the dark days of last year’s console scarcity, where owning a PS5 was up there with having a pet unicorn.

Why skip the Xbox for this beauty? It’s not just about brand loyalty. PS5 swings open the gates to next-gen gaming with lightning-fast loading times, a silky-smooth frame rate, and a controller that feels like future tech in your sweaty grasp.

If you do end up taking advantage of this deal, we have some advice; Be quick.

Deals like this have the life expectancy of a snowball in summer. Grab one, fire it up, and step boldly into tomorrow’s gaming landscape today. See you on the other side.

Sony PlayStation 5 $449.99 The PlayStation 5 offers next-gen gaming with enhanced graphics, rapid load times, and an innovative DualSense controller, providing an immersive gaming experience that pushes the current boundaries of console play. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Scratch that deal itch with daily offers delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now and unsubscribe at any time. Email * Submit

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news