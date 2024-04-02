Deals
Best Buy offers lowest price ever on PS5 at $449
Get the elusive PlayStation 5 at its cheapest price ever! Grab it at Best Buy for $449.
Hold on to your DualSense controllers, folks! The elusive PlayStation 5 has just dipped from its Olympian $500 high down to $449. And while it’s not the biggest discount, ti’s currently at one of its cheapest.
And no, this isn’t a drill soaked in wishful thinking. For a whisper of time, unraveling the myth that PS5 deals are as rare as a calm day on Twitter is this gem of an offer.
Cruise over to Best Buy faster than Sonic with a caffeine buzz and snag it.
“But $51 savings, big whoop!” you scoff. Understandable, but lest we forget the dark days of last year’s console scarcity, where owning a PS5 was up there with having a pet unicorn.
Why skip the Xbox for this beauty? It’s not just about brand loyalty. PS5 swings open the gates to next-gen gaming with lightning-fast loading times, a silky-smooth frame rate, and a controller that feels like future tech in your sweaty grasp.
If you do end up taking advantage of this deal, we have some advice; Be quick.
Deals like this have the life expectancy of a snowball in summer. Grab one, fire it up, and step boldly into tomorrow’s gaming landscape today. See you on the other side.
Sony PlayStation 5
The PlayStation 5 offers next-gen gaming with enhanced graphics, rapid load times, and an innovative DualSense controller, providing an immersive gaming experience that pushes the current boundaries of console play.
