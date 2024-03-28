Here’s some news worth dialing up the excitement for: the much-admired Quicken Simplifi app invites newcomers to jump aboard and entices us with a handsome 50% off for the first year.

With Mint’s abrupt decision to shut its virtual doors, a motley crew of budgeting junkies and everyday expenses trackers have been left fumbling for a new money monitoring harbor.

Mint has closed its doors, but don’t sweat it. Simplifi is here with a 50% off discount for the first year. If you’re on the hunt for a new money management tool, hyou can go ahead snd stop becuase Quicken Simplifi is one of the best.

50% OFF For New Customers Quicken Simplifi 4.5 Simplifi by Quicken is your secret weapon for mastering personal finance. It's a sleek app serving up fresh financial insights with a no-nonsense UX to boot. What We Like: No more money mysteries - clarity is king.

It's easier than tying your laces.

The savings? Prepare to be dazzled!

Now, you might remember Quicken as that financial institution that ruled your dad’s dial-up desktop in the ’90s. But it has since evolved into making Simplifi — an app that could give your old pal Mint(emphasis on the could) a run for its money.

Now, with Simplifi, you can enjoy a modern, user-friendly app that rivals Mint. Plus, at just $2 a month for the first year, it’s a steal with the 50% discount.

Hey, math is hard –it doesn’t hurt to have something like Quicken Simplifi in your corner

Simplifi offers a comprehensive dashboard where all your financial aspects, from cash to cryptocurrency, come together. It goes beyond basic budgeting, providing detailed insights, real-time alerts, and seamless transition from Mint.

Not convinced yet? It’s been awarded Best Budgeting App by Investopedia in 2022 and received glowing reviews. But act fast – this 50% off deal won’t last forever.

Image: KnowTechie

Next up, features. Unlike that simpleton Credit Karma, Simplifi provides an all-encompassing dashboard where your cash, cheques, and even cryptocurrency can intermingle.

Here’s where the beauty of Simplifi shines – not only can you set spending and saving goals, but it also provides informative reports allowing you to see your investment performance in a new light.

Looking for a simplified budgeting mechanism? Check. Want detailed insights and real-time alerts about your Mark Cuban-esque investment portfolio? Double-check. Need to transition from Mint and preserve your financial history? They’ve even got an automatic import for that.

You see, Simplifi is more than a simple budgeting app; it’s like having a financial advisor right in your pocket.

But—and this one’s an adrenaline-infused but—you gotta hurry up. This glam-tastic 50% off is a limited-time offer only.

Make the switch now and enjoy the Quicken Simplifi suite for a killer price. Is this the Mint replacement that fits the bill? Only one way to find out. Jump in now, and may the budgeting odds be forever in your favor.

