Review: EPOS H3 Hybrid headset – excellent sound and great versatility

For gamers, a good headset is an essential part of any setup. Sure, you can crank up the volume on your TV to try and immerse yourself into a match of Call of Duty, but it’s just not the same as joining the fight with a nice headset to give you the upper hand. EPOS understands the importance of good sound, so today we’re going to take a look at the EPOS H3 Hybrid gaming headset.

The H3 Hybrid takes the success of the original EPOS H3 and builds upon it to offer even more versatility. The H3 Hybrid features two different wired connection options, both USB and 3.5 mm, as well as bringing Bluetooth into the fold.

At $179.99, the EPOS H3 Hybrid is an all-in-one headset that you can use across consoles and PC. It also features a detachable microphone, so you can easily shift the H3 Hybrid into a nice pair of headphones without a bulky mic. I’ve been using the EPOS H3 Hybride headset for a couple of weeks now and I’m definitely a fan. Let’s get into it.

The H3 Hybrid is stylish and comfortable

Image: Alex Gatewood / KnowTechie

First of all, the H3 Hybrid offers a couple of different options, depending on your style. There’s the all-black version, that’s basically the same as the original H3 in terms of design. And then there’s the white version, which features all-white covers and black accents on the mic and headband. I got the white version and I personally think that it’s an incredible improvement over the original, all-black option.

But of course, that’s all personal preference so let’s move on. What’s more important about the design of a headset is how comfortable it is. The EPOS H3 Hybrid is extremely comfortable, even after my longest gaming sessions.

The H3 Hybrid features a fully-adjustable headband that fits even my big ass head just fine. The headband has a nice, mesh fabric filled with a memory foam-like material that rests nicely on top of my head, without any strain whatsoever.

Again, I was worried about the leather earcups on the H3 Hybrid, which are similar to the earcups on the original H3. But they do still feature a soft, cloth lining that doesn’t burn up my ears as full leather earcups do over time.

Overall, not much has changed in the design of the H3 Hybrid over the original H3 headset, and that’s a good thing. This headset is incredibly comfortable and I have no problem wearing it for several hours at a time while I yell at Josiah for not passing me the ball in Rocket League.

And what about the sound?

Image: Alex Gatewood / KnowTechie

Even the most comfortable headset in the world is nothing without good sound. Fortunately, the sound quality on the H3 Hybrid is top-notch. Whether using the headset’s Bluetooth or connecting wired to my PC via USB, the sound is always crystal clear coming from the H3 Hybrid. Like the original H3, the headset is a bit lacking in bass, but that’s typically not an issue for a headset used primarily for gaming.

And speaking of Bluetooth connections, the Hybrid aspect of the H3 Hybrid is one of its best selling points. The headset is shipped as an all-in-one device, capable of connecting to just about anything.

You can connect to your PlayStation or PC through USB, connect to Xbox consoles through the 3.5 mm jack, or connect to any Bluetooth device wirelessly.

But beyond that versatility, the H3 Hybrid can actually connect to two different devices simultaneously, delivering sound from both devices at once. I tried this out while connected to my PC via USB playing the new Halo Infinite multiplayer and listening to Spotify via Bluetooth from my phone. The feature worked flawlessly, and the sound quality is just as good from either device.

Before you say anything, I know I could have just booted up Spotify on my PC, but that wouldn’t be as cool, would it? And this was just a test to see how the feature worked, and it was super easy to set up.

Where this would really shine is instances like the Nintendo Switch, which doesn’t offer any in-game chat options. You could connect to your Switch through the 3.5 mm headphone jack, and hook up to your phone via Bluetooth for Discord chatting.

So should you buy the EPOS H3 Hybrid headset?

Image: Alex Gatewood / KnowTechie

So, it’s time to get down to business. The EPOS H3 Hybrid is definitely a great headset for someone who is looking for an all-in-one option that they can use across devices. Whether you’re looking for wireless or wired connectivity, this headset will have you covered with up to 37 hours of battery life in a single charge.

Its unique ability to connect to two different devices at one time offers a function that you won’t find in many other gaming headsets on the market. The only real issue that I have found with the headset is that it lacks a dedicated dongle for a non-Bluetooth wireless connection.

I’ve been using the headset mainly on my PC, which doesn’t have integrated Bluetooth. That being the case, it’s impossible to connect the H3 Hybrid to a PC wirelessly without an extra Bluetooth dongle. It would have been nice if the headset included a dedicated dongle specifically for PC gaming.

But besides that one small issue, I’m a big fan of the EPOS H3 Hybrid gaming headset. It is a little bit on the expensive side for what it offers, at $179, but it also has the potential to replace several audio devices with its versatility.

If you’re looking for a great-sounding gaming headset that can handle just about anything you throw at it, the H3 Hybrid from EPOS is a great option.

