Most of the vacuuming done in my home is performed by a robot. It’s great, especially considering the fact that I’m the proud owner of two cats whose hair literally gets everywhere, at all times. But sometimes, having a robot butler that vacuums after you just isn’t enough. It’s not like I can tell the robot to vacuum a certain spot – it’s forced to clean up a whole room.

This is where one of these battery-powered cordless vacuum cleaners comes into play. Today we’ll be looking at the Roborock H7.

The H7 is a $499 cordless vacuum that puts it in direct competition against the likes of Dyson and Samsung. This model is an update to the company’s H6 model, which released last year. It adds a new magnetic docking station, improved suction, longer battery life, and a $50 price increase. So is it worth the price tag? Let’s find out.

Image: Kevin Raposo / KnowTechie

Before we move on any further, let’s check out some of the key product features:

90-minute battery life

160AW suction

Three cleaning modes (Max/Standard/Eco)

Dustbag support Multi-layred air filtration

OLED screen

MagBase accessories

Flexible accessory storage

3.2 LBS

Alright, I know what you’re thinking. $499 is an awful lot of money to spend on a vacuum cleaner. But let me say you’re getting a lot of value out of this puppy, and it’s certainly worth the price of admission. I believe every home should have one of these.

So, what do you get with your $499 purchase? Well, a lot, actually. The H7 includes a handful of helpful accessories, including a multi-surface brush, baton, flex tube, dusting brush, crevice tool, and a motorized mini brush. I spent more time taking everything out of the box than I did actually assembling the vacuum. Seriously, there’s a lot of accessories.

Image: Kevin Raposo / KnowTechie

Alright, accessories aside. How does this puppy work? Using the Roborock H7 is pretty simple. If you can push a button, then you’ll have no problem navigating this vacuum. Clicking the trigger on the handle starts the vacuum up. You can select from three different suction speeds: Low, medium, and high. And if your finger gets tired of holding down the trigger for extended periods of time, you can lock it in place by clicking the lock button.

Performance-wise, this vacuum holds help up pretty well in my testing. My first impressions were really good. So good that my wife wanted to join in on the fun. We’ve tried other vacuums like this, and none of them got the seal of approval quicker than the H7 did. So if that tells you anything, well, there you go.

Overall, this vacuum does a really good job vacuuming stuff up. There was a couple of times where the brushes in the main multi-surface brush would stop spinning, but that’s probably due to the fact that I was trying to gobble up a massive hairball left from one of my cats. But other than that, that was the only hiccup I experienced.

Image: Kevin Raposo / KnowTechie

One thing I can really appreciate about the H7 is the battery life. Roborock claims the unit can last 90-minutes on a single charge. I got pretty close to that number in my testing, and I was completely satisfied with that. But, of course, 90-minutes is a huge deal when it comes to cordless vacuums like these, so it’s comforting to know that when I reach for this sucker to clean up a mess – there’s still juice in it.

Now, here’s where the H7 isn’t perfect: Picking up large pieces of debris. While this is vacuum is great and packs powerful suction, it’s not meant to pick up big pieces of stuff. For example, if you spill cereal all over your floor, the H7 isn’t going to do a great job picking it up.

Instead, the H7 is mainly aimed at fine and small debris like dust, hair, and whatever can fit in the multi-surface brush without getting clogged. Think of it as more of a touch-up vacuum that you use in between big vacuuming sessions.

Should you buy it?

Image: Kevin Raposo / KnowTechie

Well, that depends on how bad you need a cordless stick vacuum like the Roborock H7. Sadly, it doesn’t come cheap. Clocking in at $499, this is a pretty penny to spend on a vacuum that requires you to do all the leg work. But in my opinion, it’s totally worth checking out. Not to mention, with all the accessories throw in and being able to use this in your car, I can see why the price is justified.

My only gripe with this Roborock H7 is that it isn’t intended to clean up big chunky messes. So you’re probably going to need another vacuum like a shop vac or robot vacuum to finish what the H7 can’t. But other than that, that’s its only pitfall.

The Roborock H7 is lightweight, offers excellent battery life, and simply gets the job done. If you’re in the market for one of these, it won’t hurt to consider this offering from Roborock.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.