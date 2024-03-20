Review: Surfshark ONE – VPN, Antivirus, private search, and more 

Surfshark One isn’t just another VPN in the 2024 digital security race—it’s writing the rule book. My journey through the maze of online protection tools led me to this gem, and it’s a clear winner.

With its powerhouse of features and intuitive design, Surfshark One goes beyond the basics to deliver top-notch privacy and defense against online dangers.

Stick around, and I’ll reveal why Surfshark One isn’t just playing the game—it’s setting the rules.

TL;DR

Surfshark One is a comprehensive cybersecurity suite that integrates VPN, antivirus, private search, and alternative ID into a single package. This all-in-one solution is designed to cater to users at all technical levels, emphasizing ease of use alongside robust security features. The service stands out for its affordability, offering significant value for money compared to purchasing separate services.



For example, Surfshark ONE offers a 77% discount on a 12-month subscription, which equals a modest $3.49 monthly. This means the total amount you pay upfront is $48.86 for the whole year, giving you significant savings. Plus, you get two additional months for free to sweeten the deal



With features like auto-connect, kill switch, split tunneling, and coverage in over 100 countries, Surfshark VPN ensures safe browsing across various devices and platforms. The addition of antivirus protection and proactive monitoring for compromised information further fortifies online security.

Seamlessly protecting all your devices with Surfshark One

Unlimited device connections and support across multiple operating systems and devices underscore Surfshark’s commitment to user-friendly and versatile cybersecurity solutions.

Positive feedback from popular YouTubers highlights the effectiveness and reliability of Surfshark’s offerings in safeguarding digital lives.

Specification Value VPN Servers Location 100+ countries Unlimited Simultaneous Device Connections Yes Compatible Devices Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS, FireTV Browser Extensions Chrome, Firefox, Edge Support for Routers, gaming consoles, smart TVs Antivirus Protection Yes Surfshark Alert (Monitoring Compromised Information) Yes Incogni (Removal of Personal Information) Yes Auto-Connect Feature Yes Kill Switch Feature Yes Split Tunneling Feature Yes Payment Options Credit card, PayPal, Sofort, Google Pay, Amazon Pay, crypto Starter Subscription Cost $3.49/month (1-year plan), $48.86 total checkout price (77% off + 2 free months)

Key features

Image: KnowTechie

Surfshark One isn’t just a VPN; it’s your digital shield. Encrypting your connection it turns you into a ghost in the machine—especially on public Wi-Fi, where it’s hacker kryptonite.

But it doesn’t stop there. Surfshark Antivirus is your silent guardian, sniffing out and neutralizing malware and viruses that threaten your tech’s health and peace of mind.

And the ad blocker? It’s not just about silencing annoying ads—it’s about reclaiming your digital footprint from trackers, speeding up your browsing, and slimming down your data usage.

Then there’s the secure search engine, the unsung hero that keeps your searches under wraps, ensuring your personal data remains just that—personal.

It’s the privacy fortress you’ve been looking for, keeping those targeted ads at bay and your online life yours alone.

Auto-connect and kill switch for continuous protection

Image: KnowTechie

Auto-connect and the kill switch are non-negotiables for the security-savvy individual.

Auto-connect doesn’t just protect you—it’s your forgetfulness’s safety net, snapping into action with each device boot or network switch, especially on that treacherous public Wi-Fi.

The kill switch is the perfect sidekick, severing your internet connection the moment your VPN falters, sealing any potential data breaches.

It’s the guardian angel for those with spotty connections, ensuring that their data never unexpectedly plunges into the open web.

Together, they’re the dynamic duo of digital defense, fortifying your online presence against the lurking dangers of unsecured networks.

With auto-connect and a kill switch, your private information stays locked down, no matter where you connect. Your information remains safe, no matter where you are or what network you’re using.

Split tunneling for customized security

Image: KnowTechie

Split tunneling is Surfshark’s secret sauce. It’s the power to pick and choose—your apps, your rules. Want your banking app to connect the old-fashioned way for that local touch? Done. Meanwhile, your browser can cloak itself in VPN invisibility.

This is bandwidth management at its finest, giving you the reins to your internet experience. Stream international content at full throttle while keeping other services local and swift.

But wield this power wisely. Not every app needs a VPN shield. It’s about striking that balance between speed and security, knowing what needs the VPN’s cloak and what doesn’t.

It’s a strategic move that puts you in control of your online security chessboard.

Global VPN server access in 100+ countries

Image: KnowTechie

Surfshark’s server sprawl is nothing short of epic, blanketing over 100 countries. This global reach is out of this world, giving you the power to hop across borders and supercharge your online freedom virtually.

This worldwide web of servers isn’t just about the geo-hop; it’s a speed demon’s dream.

Whether you’re tucked away in a secluded spot or the heart of a metropolis, Surfshark delivers zippy connections that are a godsend for everything from streaming to gaming to just plain old surfing.

And let’s talk about shattering digital borders. Geo-restrictions? Surfshark laughs in their face, granting you the keys to a world of content.

Sure, you might hit a snag with some tough nuts to crack, but for the most part, you’re in the clear. Welcome to the borderless internet, courtesy of Surfshark.

Antivirus protection across devices

Image: KnowTechie

Surfshark One’s antivirus might be a relatively new player in cybersecurity, but it’s already making waves.

In a digital world teeming with cyber threats like malware, ransomware, and phishing, this tool steps up, offering real-time protection that’s not just reassuring—it’s essential.

But here’s the kicker: the antivirus doesn’t just sit there waiting for you to update it.

No, it takes the initiative with automatic updates, ensuring your devices are perpetually armed against the latest cyber onslaughts. That’s not just convenience; that’s your digital sanctuary being guarded 24/7.

And let’s talk about device compatibility. Surfshark One’s antivirus doesn’t discriminate. It’s got your back whether you’re tapping on your smartphone, swiping on your tablet, or clicking away at your computer.

This isn’t just protection for the digital nomad juggling devices; it’s a comprehensive digital armor that moves with you.

Surfshark One Alert and Incogni for personal data security

Image: KnowTechie

Surfshark Alert is your digital watchdog, ceaselessly scouring the internet to sniff out if your personal details have been compromised.

Data breaches are the norm, so having a tool that’s not just on guard but on the prowl for your digital safety is always nice.

The moment Surfshark Alert detects a data leak, it doesn’t just bark—it bites, sending you an immediate notification. This isn’t just an alert; it’s a call to arms, giving you the chance to act fast and fortify your digital defenses.

Switching gears, Incogni is like your personal privacy negotiator. It’s not just about taking control; it’s about asserting your right to privacy and demanding data brokers erase your personal information from their ledgers.

Incogni makes the complex world of data privacy navigable and conquerable for anyone.

But let’s set the record straight: Incogni is powerful, but the web is a wild beast. Absolute erasure from all data brokers is a tall order, yet Incogni cuts deep into the digital underbrush, significantly thinning out your online shadow print.

Should you buy it?

Image: KnowTechie

When it comes to Surfshark One, we’re looking at a cybersecurity suite that’s not just ticking boxes—it’s creating a whole new checklist. With its all-in-one approach, it’s a heavyweight in a world where online threats are constantly evolving.

At $48.86 for the full package, the value is undeniable. Seriously, that’s insane. It’s a small price to pay for a fortress of digital security.

The suite’s intuitive design and robust features make it accessible to users of all stripes, from tech newbies to seasoned pros.

Unlimited device connections? Check. Multi-platform support? Check. This isn’t just a service; it’s a security Swiss Army knife.

But here’s the deal: your needs are unique. If you’re after a comprehensive, easy-to-use security solution that covers all bases, Surfshark One is a front-runner.

If your security needs are already met or you require something more niche, then it might not be for you.

Ultimately, the call to buy should hinge on your personal or business security demands, the premium you place on privacy, and how deep your pockets are.

For those ready to up their security game across the board, Surfshark One is a contender that’s hard to ignore.

Key takeaways

Surfshark One offers a comprehensive security solution that goes beyond traditional VPN services. It incorporates antivirus protection, data breach alerts, and private search tools.

The auto-connect and kill switch functionalities ensure continuous protection by maintaining your privacy even if the VPN connection drops unexpectedly.

Split tunneling allows users to customize their security by selecting which apps or websites bypass the VPN, providing flexibility without compromising safety.

With access to a global network of servers in over 100 countries, Surfshark One enables users to enjoy unrestricted internet access and easily bypass geo-restrictions.

Surfshark Alert and Incogni services enhance personal data security by monitoring the web for potential data breaches and helping to remove personal information from data broker databases.

Surfshark One includes Surfshark Search, a privacy-focused tool that offers ad-free and private search results without tracking your activities. This feature boosts user privacy by preventing exposure to ads and trackers, adding an extra layer of online privacy.

Surfshark One includes a feature called Alternative ID, which acts as a personal disguise on the internet. You can create a new online identity and email address with a tap. You can access it in the Surfshark app under the ‘One’ tab. This tool is handy for maintaining a low online profile.

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. However, our opinions, reviews, and other editorial content are not influenced by the sponsorship and remain objective.