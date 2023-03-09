Roku officially launches its own TV line

Roku has officially thrown its hat in the ring of TV manufacturing with its latest Roku Select and Plus series televisions. The company announced it earlier in 2022, and buyers can now get their hands on one now.

So where can you buy them? These new Roku-branded TVs are available exclusively at Best Buy stores or on Bestbuy.com.

With their launch, Roku is swinging for the fences: They’re not just launching one, two, or five TVs. They’re going all out and launching 11 different models, ranging from 24 to 75 inches, in two different lineups.

They start from $149 and go up to over $1,199. As we mentioned earlier, there are two series:

The Roku Select Class series is the basic line, including HD and 4K models. The Roku Class Plus Series is your best bet if you’re looking for something fancier.

Here’s a quick breakdown of Roku’s new offering:

Screen Size Select Series HD Select Series 4K Plus Series 4K 24″ ✓ 32″ ✓ 40″ ✓ 43″ ✓ ✓ 50″ ✓ ✓ 55″ ✓ ✓ 65″ ✓ ✓ 75″ ✓ ✓ Panel QLED QLED Picture Resolution HD/FHD 4K 4K Automatic Brightness ✓ ✓ HDR10+ ✓ ✓ Dolby Vision® ✓ Local Dimming ✓ Audio Expandable with Roku Wireless Audio 2.1 Stereo 2.1 Stereo 4.1 Surround Dolby Audio™ ✓ ✓ ✓ Dolby Atmos® ✓ Connectivity Wi-Fi® Wi-Fi 4 Wi-Fi 5 Wi-Fi 6 Ethernet ✓ ✓ Bluetooth® ✓ Remote Voice Push-to-talk Push-to-talk Hands-free & Push-to-talk Lost Remote Finder ✓ ✓ Private Listening ✓ ✓ Personal Shortcuts ✓ ✓ Rechargeable Battery ✓

For more details, you can find them on their respective product pages via Best Buy.

Fair warning: don’t expect these TVs to push the technical limits on image quality. While the Select series TVs come with local dimming and QLED, which should help improve image quality, Roku hasn’t released many details about their picture-enhancing extras, such as exactly how many zones there are.

So, what happens to their Roku-branded partnerships with companies like TCL? Nothing, it’s business as usual, according to Mustafa Ozgen, president of devices at Roku:

“These Roku-branded TVs will not only complement the current lineup of partner-branded Roku TV models but also allow us to enable future smart TV innovations,” Ozgen said in a January press release.

If you’re interested in checking them out, the new Roku models are available exclusively at Best Buy stores or on Bestbuy.com. So, you won’t be able to find them at Amazon, Walmart, Target, or any other retailer for now.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.