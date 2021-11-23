Roku screwed up and broke everything with its latest OS 10.5 update

Roku’s latest OS update, OS 10.5 is out, but instead of offering “easy access to content,” it has broken many features. The company knows about the issues and is working on the situation, but there’s no timeline for resolution at this time.

The Roku support forums have a 26-page thread of issues, which range from channels not loading, to connectivity issues, to even bricking devices in some cases. The Roku subreddit is also filling up with complaints, with the same mix as the official support forum, with a few additional issues like the Roku Remote app not working properly.

The majority of the comments seem to be from Roku TV owners, with brands like Westinghouse, TCL, Sharpe, and Hisense all being mentioned. That doesn’t mean that Roku’s streaming boxes are unaffected, as there are reports of Roku Ultras being bricked by the update.

If you’re on OS 10.5 and are experiencing issues, check for updates. Some users are reporting that they’ve had a downgrade pushed to their devices to go from OS 10.5 to OS 10.0.

If you’re not seeing the downgrade message, go onto the Roku forums and direct message the employee in this post, with the information requested in the post. They’ll then get the downgrade pushed out to your device.

It’s bad timing for widespread issues, with the U.S. gearing up for content binging over the Thanksgiving weekend. Maybe Roku should push the downgrade to everyone, even those without issues until they can figure out what went wrong.

A representative told TechCrunch that the issues seem to be limited to “certain older Roku TV models or older Roku Ultra players.” If you know your device is in that group, hold off upgrading to OS 10.5 if you haven’t already.

