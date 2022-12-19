Tackle any cleaning challenge with the S3-Pro cordless vacuum

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. However, our opinions, reviews, and other editorial content are not influenced by the sponsorship and remain objective.

Maircle has joined in with many other vacuum manufacturers to offer a much more convenient alternative to the traditional bulky, wired vacuum cleaners.

The S3 Series is Maircle’s cordless, tangle-free vacuum line. It offers impressive suction and good battery life, so you can always clean your floors.

And with the 2-in-1 standing charging station, you don’t have to worry about wall mounting or the S3 taking up too much space.

Maircle has two different models in the S3 Series, the S3-Mate and the S3-Pro.

The S3-Mate is the company’s entry-level cordless vacuum that retails for $399.99 on the company’s website. And the S3-Pro is the premium option at $429.99 retail.

However, the company is currently running a holiday promotion knocking 30 percent off the retail price.

That brings them down to $279.99 and $299.99. Also, using promo code S3PRO555 saves you another 5% off.

We got our hands on the S3-Pro to review, and it impressed us with its powerful suction and convenience features.

So let’s see what it’s all about.

What’s in the box?

The Maircle S3-Pro is much lighter and smaller than your average vacuum, but it’s just as versatile.

The main body of the vacuum comes with a long neck and a tangle-free floor brush for your everyday vacuuming needs.

But several attachments add extra functionality to the S3-Pro. There’s a short electric sofa brush attachment that you can use to clean cushions and pillows.

Then, there’s a lightweight furniture brush for dusting and cleaning without damaging your furniture.

Finally, there’s a crevice tool that you can use to squeeze into those hard-to-reach spaces.

It’s super helpful for tight spots like between the cushions on furniture.

All of these pieces can be swapped in and out on the fly, letting you clean however you need to at the time.

And they’re all organized neatly on the included standing base.

The base also doubles as a charging pad for convenient storage and power simultaneously.

Plus, you don’t have to worry about wall-mounting the charger like many other stick vacuum designs.

What about performance?

The S3-Pro has an included LCD display sitting on top of the main motor.

It shows various statuses and information about the vacuum, including battery level, suction modes, and performance indicators.

It offers surprisingly powerful suction for a wireless vacuum of its size.

With 23KPa of suction, we had no problem getting messes normally reserved for hard-lined, traditional vacuum cleaners.

Where the S3-Pro truly excels is in its ability to get up both pet and human hair. Its high-power, 400W brushless motor gives it best-in-class performance.

With enough suction to take care of pet hair and any mites or fleas that make their way into your home, the S3-Pro is an ideal option for pet owners.

Check out the S3-Pro specs

23KPa Ultra-Powerful Suction

Multi-Cone, Fully Sealed Cyclone Filtration

70-Minute Battery Endurance

Tangle-free Design Floor Brush

Updated Green Laser LED Technology

Intelligent LED Control Display

Self-Standing Charging Dock

The included green LED light on the front of the Maircle S3-Pro makes it much easier to recognize messes in your path.

Any dust and dirt in your way are highlighted thanks to the contrast of the green LED.

Finally, the S3-Pro comes with a really simple emptying mechanism. The clever design collects hair at the bottom of the cup, so it doesn’t tangle and clog the cup.

You must press a button on the main handle, and the dust cup automatically opens and spills out the gathered debris.

Check out the S3 Series this holiday season

Stick vacuums like the S3-Pro help keep your floors and furniture clean without lugging around a bulky vacuum with tons of attachments.

The S3-Pro is lightweight and easy to use, making it a great option for any home.

Plus, the charging stand makes for easy storage, so the S3-Pro takes up as little space as possible.

The S3-Pro is a great vacuum with powerful suction and impressive battery life. It has several convenience features that make keeping your floors clean a breeze.

With the holiday discount, you can get the S3-Pro for just $299.99. Check out Maircle’s website for more information.

