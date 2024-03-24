Samsung just launched their 2024 TVs, and they have a deal you don’t want to miss. Seriously, we mean it. Here’s why:

Buy one of their new TVs from Amazon or Best Buy, and you get another 65-inch TV for free. Yes, free. That’s zero dollars, thank you very much.

First off, imagine upgrading your home entertainment game and getting rewarded with not just one, but TWO stellar screens. That’s right, with every purchase of a Neo QLED 4K TV, you’re scoring a FREE 65-inch TU690T TV on the house.

Order a 2024 TV and get a 65" TV. Buy a new 2024 Samsung TV and get two TVs - a Neo QLED 4K TV and a free 65-inch TU690T TV on the house.

However, the cost of admission starts on the high side. Prices start at $998 and venture higher. But at least you can choose from both QLED and OLED screens.

There’s the Samsung S95C OLED, which offers excellent picture quality and less reflection from lights in your room. It’s on sale for $2,598 for the 55-inch. But there are lots of other options, too, including 8K TVs.

Got a thing for artsy stuff? Consider The Frame Series – like the 75-Inch QLED 4K LS03D now at $2,997.99 – making art and entertainment collide.

Either way you go, you’ll get a free TV to go with your purchase. I mean, who can say no to that? Yeah, we thought so, too. Have it check out your options at Amazon or Best Buy.

This deal is perfect if you want a new TV for your living room and another for a different room. And if you’re a My Best Buy Plus or Total member, you get an extra $100 off.

Remember, the Universe took 13.8 billion years to produce this technology, and stocks won’t wait around, so snag these deals before they bounce.

