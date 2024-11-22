Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Let’s face it: your walls are boring. We’ve all sized up our living spaces and thought, “What if I could hang van Gogh and Netflix side by side?”

Here’s where Samsung’s Frame TV struts in: ready-to-play art curator and movie mogul, all while chopping a neat $1,300 off the price tag.

And like everything this time of year, artistic snobbery is a bargain, starting at just $500. So say goodbye to dull screens and hello to a gallery dripping with digital genius.

Here’s what’s up for grabs:

50" Class The Frame QLED 4K TV Samsung's Frame TV turns your TV space into a mini art gallery. It's designed to look great on your wall while offering clear images and the option to display artwork when it's not on. What We Like: Frame TV looks like art on your wall.

Big savings make it a smart buy.

Free mounting service on some models. Check Availability

Deal Highlights

Add a Music Frame to your cart and pocket an extra $50 in savings. That’s art and technology, playing nice together.

Samsung Frame TV : 32-inch : Now $550 (was $600) 43-inch : $800 (was $1,000) 85-inch : $3,000 (was $4,300)

:

Frame the Musicľ

Feeling your audio needs aren’t quite museum-grade?

For a limited time, Samsung’s Music Frame drops an additional $50 on every piece you snag over the first. It’s the auditory companion to your newly minted art collection.

Music Frame- Bluetooth Wireless Speaker Music Frame is a weirdly fascinating thing that slaps a picture frame onto a decent sound system, because why not? What We Like: It lets you customize the frame with your own photos.

Dolby Atmos Music provides an immersive audio experience.

It seamlessly connects to your Samsung TV for synchronized sound.

Wide-Range Speaker Tech ensures crisp sound from any seat. Check Availability

OLED Odyssey

For everyone dreaming of pixels so crisp you could cut your teeth on them — enter Samsung OLED, with a price drop of up to $2,100. It doesn’t just broadcast your shows; it dignifies them with color and quality fit for a tech palace.

And the good news is that Samsung has a ton of these available on their site, and we’re tracking a good amount of them that are deeply discounted. Here are a few of our favorites:

Neo QLED Knockout

For the unapologetically tech-savvy, the Neo QLED 4K is where it’s at. Slash the price by up to $2,250, toss in trade-in deals, and savor the unbeatable clarity.

Bonus: free installation service and wall mount kit included.

55" Class Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV This Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV is a precision-crafted powerhouse, unleashing 4K resolution with quantum dot technology that's so precise it'll make your favorite shows look reborn. Check Availability

So there you have it — a trifecta of glorious screen-age. Click these offers into submission before they make like Houdini.

Dive into the details via Samsung’s Frame TV and Music Frame product pages. They’re not staying still long, and your walls wouldn’t want you to miss it.

The time is now! These dazzling Samsung deals are turning heads this Black Friday, and your living room could be the next masterpiece.

Scratch that deal itch with daily offers delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now and unsubscribe at any time. Email * Submit

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news