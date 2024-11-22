Deals
Early Black Friday sale discounts Samsung’s best TVs
Upgrade your walls with Samsung’s Frame TV, now $1,300 off. Enjoy a gallery of digital genius and a free wall mount kit. Limited time offer.
Let’s face it: your walls are boring. We’ve all sized up our living spaces and thought, “What if I could hang van Gogh and Netflix side by side?”
Here’s where Samsung’s Frame TV struts in: ready-to-play art curator and movie mogul, all while chopping a neat $1,300 off the price tag.
And like everything this time of year, artistic snobbery is a bargain, starting at just $500. So say goodbye to dull screens and hello to a gallery dripping with digital genius.
Here’s what’s up for grabs:
Samsung's Frame TV turns your TV space into a mini art gallery. It's designed to look great on your wall while offering clear images and the option to display artwork when it's not on.
- Frame TV looks like art on your wall.
- Big savings make it a smart buy.
- Free mounting service on some models.
Deal Highlights
Add a Music Frame to your cart and pocket an extra $50 in savings. That’s art and technology, playing nice together.
- Samsung Frame TV:
- 32-inch: Now $550 (was $600)
- 43-inch: $800 (was $1,000)
- 85-inch: $3,000 (was $4,300)
Frame the Musicľ
Feeling your audio needs aren’t quite museum-grade?
For a limited time, Samsung’s Music Frame drops an additional $50 on every piece you snag over the first. It’s the auditory companion to your newly minted art collection.
Music Frame is a weirdly fascinating thing that slaps a picture frame onto a decent sound system, because why not?
- It lets you customize the frame with your own photos.
- Dolby Atmos Music provides an immersive audio experience.
- It seamlessly connects to your Samsung TV for synchronized sound.
- Wide-Range Speaker Tech ensures crisp sound from any seat.
OLED Odyssey
For everyone dreaming of pixels so crisp you could cut your teeth on them — enter Samsung OLED, with a price drop of up to $2,100. It doesn’t just broadcast your shows; it dignifies them with color and quality fit for a tech palace.
And the good news is that Samsung has a ton of these available on their site, and we’re tracking a good amount of them that are deeply discounted. Here are a few of our favorites:
65" Class OLED TV, Smart 4K TV
This TV packs 4K resolution so sharp you'll feel like you're floating inside the action. it's a visual upgrade so substantial, you'll wonder how you ever settled for anything less.
77" Class OLED TV, 4K TV
This 77" Class OLED TV is a behemoth of a screen, serving up a 4K resolution so crisp it'll make your eyes water—it's a visual smackdown that'll leave you breathless.
83" Class OLED TV, 4K TV
Holy mother of screens, this 83" Class OLED TV is a gargantuan masterpiece. It offers an infinite contrast ratio that'll reduce your old TV to a laughable relic.
Neo QLED Knockout
For the unapologetically tech-savvy, the Neo QLED 4K is where it’s at. Slash the price by up to $2,250, toss in trade-in deals, and savor the unbeatable clarity.
Bonus: free installation service and wall mount kit included.
This Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV is a precision-crafted powerhouse, unleashing 4K resolution with quantum dot technology that's so precise it'll make your favorite shows look reborn.
So there you have it — a trifecta of glorious screen-age. Click these offers into submission before they make like Houdini.
Dive into the details via Samsung’s Frame TV and Music Frame product pages. They’re not staying still long, and your walls wouldn’t want you to miss it.
The time is now! These dazzling Samsung deals are turning heads this Black Friday, and your living room could be the next masterpiece.
