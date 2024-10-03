Samsung Galaxy A16 specs leak leaves no surprises

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

While Samsung is busy working on the upcoming Galaxy S25 series, the company is also gearing up to refresh its low to mid-range phones in the Galaxy A lineup.

A new report surfaced online reveals promising hardware gains with the Galaxy A15’s successor, the Galaxy A16. The rumor suggests that the Galaxy A15 could launch sometime around the Galaxy S25 series’ release, possibly earlier.

Folks at SamInsider came across a European retailer’s listing of the Galaxy A16, which revealed the device’s complete specifications and other details ahead of its official release.

New Samsung Galaxy A16, familiar specs

On a glance at the leaked specs sheet, the Samsung Galaxy A16’s hardware configuration seems unchanged compared to its predecessor. However, there are a few upgrades here and there.

There will be two models of the Samsung Galaxy A16, one with 5G support and the other with 4G support. The only difference between the two will be the SoC at the helm.

As per the report, the 5G model will draw power from the Exynos 1330 SoC, the same that powers the Samsung Galaxy M14 as well. On the other hand, the LTE model will pack a MediaTek Helio G99, the same as its predecessor.

The battery capacity and charging speed are also unchanged: 5,000mAh battery and 25W charging. Moreover, the rear camera setup also looks identical to its predecessor, with a 50MP primary shooter, a 5MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. You will also get the same 13MP selfie snapper.

What will change, however, is the display. The leak suggests the Galaxy A16 will feature a slightly bigger 6.7-inch Super AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080) resolution than the A15’s 6.5-inch Full-HD+ 90Hz Super AMOLED screen.

It will also get an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance, compared to its predecessor’s lack of IP protection. However, you shouldn’t subject it to too much water. Both 4G and 5G models will pack 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, expandable up to 1TB with a microSD card.

What’s impressive is that Samsung will offer six years of software support with the Galaxy A16 and the fact that it will manage to fit all the hardware in an even slimmer body, as the device will reportedly measure 7.9mm in thickness (0.5mm thinner than the A15).

What do you think about this Samsung Galaxy A16 leak? Does it look like a device you would buy or recommend?

