New Samsung Galaxy Book4 series drops with huge discounts

Samsung has just dropped four new Galaxy Book4 lineup additions, representing some of their most advanced laptops, and 2-in-1s to date.

These devices deliver remarkable performance thanks to their innovative processors, crystal-clear displays, and sturdy security features.

What’s more, an attractive discount is up for grabs for a limited time when purchased directly from Samsung.

The deal on Samsung’s website will last through April 1st, and you can save up to $1,020 on your purchase. This includes up to $800 in instant trade-in credit and a free 2TB T7 Shield portable SSD.

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Ultra

Image: Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Book4 Ultra headlines the new releases, and on paper, the specs look absolutely fantastic.

These laptops feature Intel’s brand-new Core Ultra processors, 1TB of built-in storage that you can expand up to 2TB, and a dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics card.

The laptops come with a 16-inch 3K Dynamic AMOLED 2X anti-reflective display that will serve you right in any environment.

Bonus Deal: These laptops also get a 25% discount for students and faculty members through Samsung’s Education program.

+ UP TO $800 TRADE-IN CREDIT Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra $2399.99 $2619.98 16-inch Display

Intel Core Ultra 7

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050

16GB RAM

+ UP TO $800 TRADE-IN CREDIT Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra $2399.99 $2619.98 16-inch Display

Intel Core Ultra 7

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050

16GB RAM

1TB SSD See at Samsung KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Intel Core Ultra 9

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070

32GB RAM

Samsung Galaxy Book4 360

Image: Samsung

If you’re looking for a versatile laptop that can also be used as a tablet when you feel like drawing with your S Pen, then the Galaxy Book4 360 lineup may be right for you.

These laptops have a 15.6-inch display, Intel Core processors, and plenty of storage space for any of your files and apps. Plus, you can always upgrade to 2TB if you feel like you need more space.

+ UP TO $700 TRADE-IN CREDIT Samsung Galaxy Book 4 360 $1099.99 $1319.98 15.6-inch Display

Intel Core 5

Intel Graphics

8GB RAM

Intel Core 7

Intel Graphics

16GB RAM

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro 360

Image: Samsung

If you want an even more powerful device, then the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 may be the right choice.

Featuring a larger, 16-inch 3K Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that comes with an anti-reflective layer, the Book4 Pro 360 is a great device. Plus, under the hood, it features an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor that’s going to breeze through any task you throw its way.

Bonus Deal: Samsung’s Education program can slash an extra 20% off this laptop’s price.

+ UP TO $800 TRADE-IN CREDIT Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360 $1899.99 $2119.98 16-inch Display

Intel Core Ultra 7

Intel ARC

16GB RAM

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro

Image: Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro features a 3K AMOLED touchscreen. As a fully-fledged laptop, you can use this for work, multimedia, and gaming. It comes in a 14-inch version or with a 16-inch display, as well as in different storage capacity versions.

The Galaxy Book4 Pro also comes with some pretty cool features, including personalized AI assistance, Samsung’s Knox hardware protection layers, and a long-lasting battery.

Like the Galaxy Book4 Pro 360, this laptop sports the same Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU, so you won’t have to worry about being able to power through any task.

Bonus Deal: Samsung is offering an additional 20% discount for students and faculty members through its Education program.

+ UP TO $700 TRADE-IN CREDIT Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro $1449.99 $1669.98 14-inch Display

Intel Core Ultra 7

Intel ARC

16GB RAM

Intel Core Ultra 7

Intel ARC

16GB RAM

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It's one of the ways we keep the lights on here.

