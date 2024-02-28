     
New Samsung Galaxy Book4 series drops with huge discounts

Samsung’s new Galaxy Book4 laptops already come with a discount.

Galaxy book4 laptop

Samsung has just dropped four new Galaxy Book4 lineup additions, representing some of their most advanced laptops, and 2-in-1s to date.

These devices deliver remarkable performance thanks to their innovative processors, crystal-clear displays, and sturdy security features.

What’s more, an attractive discount is up for grabs for a limited time when purchased directly from Samsung.

The deal on Samsung’s website will last through April 1st, and you can save up to $1,020 on your purchase. This includes up to $800 in instant trade-in credit and a free 2TB T7 Shield portable SSD.

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Ultra

A person editing a video on a laptop with video editing software, pointing at the screen, on a desk with office supplies and photographs.
Image: Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Book4 Ultra headlines the new releases, and on paper, the specs look absolutely fantastic.

These laptops feature Intel’s brand-new Core Ultra processors, 1TB of built-in storage that you can expand up to 2TB, and a dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics card.

The laptops come with a 16-inch 3K Dynamic AMOLED 2X anti-reflective display that will serve you right in any environment.

Bonus Deal: These laptops also get a 25% discount for students and faculty members through Samsung’s Education program.

+ UP TO $800 TRADE-IN CREDIT
Samsung galaxy book 4 ultra
Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra
$2399.99 $2619.98
  • 16-inch Display
  • Intel Core Ultra 7
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050
  • 16GB RAM
  • 1TB SSD
See at Samsung
KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.
+ UP TO $800 TRADE-IN CREDIT
Samsung galaxy book 4 ultra
Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra
$2999.99 $3219.98
  • 16-inch Display
  • Intel Core Ultra 9
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070
  • 32GB RAM
  • 1TB SSD
See at Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Book4 360

An open laptop on a textured dark surface flanked by three metallic geometric shapes.
Image: Samsung

If you’re looking for a versatile laptop that can also be used as a tablet when you feel like drawing with your S Pen, then the Galaxy Book4 360 lineup may be right for you.

These laptops have a 15.6-inch display, Intel Core processors, and plenty of storage space for any of your files and apps. Plus, you can always upgrade to 2TB if you feel like you need more space.

+ UP TO $700 TRADE-IN CREDIT
Samsung galaxy book 4 360
Samsung Galaxy Book 4 360
$1099.99 $1319.98
  • 15.6-inch Display
  • Intel Core 5
  • Intel Graphics
  • 8GB RAM
  • 512GB SSD
See at Samsung
+ UP TO $700 TRADE-IN CREDIT
Samsung galaxy book 4 360
Samsung Galaxy Book 4 360
$1349.99 $1569.98
  • 15.6-inch Display
  • Intel Core 7
  • Intel Graphics
  • 16GB RAM
  • 512GB SSD
See at Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro 360

A person using a laptop with vibrant artwork displayed on the screen, surrounded by a notebook, wireless earbuds, and a decorative stone on a desk.
Image: Samsung

If you want an even more powerful device, then the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 may be the right choice.

Featuring a larger, 16-inch 3K Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that comes with an anti-reflective layer, the Book4 Pro 360 is a great device. Plus, under the hood, it features an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor that’s going to breeze through any task you throw its way.

Bonus Deal: Samsung’s Education program can slash an extra 20% off this laptop’s price.

+ UP TO $800 TRADE-IN CREDIT
Samsung galaxy book 4 pro 360
Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360
$1899.99 $2119.98
  • 16-inch Display
  • Intel Core Ultra 7
  • Intel ARC
  • 16GB RAM
  • 1TB SSD
See at Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro

Person playing a fantasy video game on a laptop, showing a character wielding magic against monsters on the screen.
Image: Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro features a 3K AMOLED touchscreen. As a fully-fledged laptop, you can use this for work, multimedia, and gaming. It comes in a 14-inch version or with a 16-inch display, as well as in different storage capacity versions.

The Galaxy Book4 Pro also comes with some pretty cool features, including personalized AI assistance, Samsung’s Knox hardware protection layers, and a long-lasting battery.

Like the Galaxy Book4 Pro 360, this laptop sports the same Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU, so you won’t have to worry about being able to power through any task.

Bonus Deal: Samsung is offering an additional 20% discount for students and faculty members through its Education program.

+ UP TO $700 TRADE-IN CREDIT
Samsung galaxy book 4 pro
Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro
$1449.99 $1669.98
  • 14-inch Display
  • Intel Core Ultra 7
  • Intel ARC
  • 16GB RAM
  • 512GB SSD
See at Samsung
+ UP TO $700 TRADE-IN CREDIT
Samsung galaxy book 4 pro
Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro
$1749.99 $1969.98
  • 16-inch Display
  • Intel Core Ultra 7
  • Intel ARC
  • 16GB RAM
  • 1TB SSD
See at Samsung
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Gabriela Vatu started her career as a writer in 2006, signing thousands of articles from news to guides, reviews to deals, and more. She has bylines in PCMag, MakeUseOf, Pocket-Lint, Android Police, XDA, How to Geek, Softpedia, TechNadu, and more. When she's not working, she loves listening to music and singing off-key, reading, gaming, and trying to figure out what her pets are chewing on now.

