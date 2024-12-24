Samsung Galaxy S25 series could go on sale on February 7

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Samsung is poised to host its next Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22, 2025 (January 23 in some regions), where it is expected to unveil the much-anticipated Galaxy S25 series.

A leaked event invite has virtually confirmed the date while also hinting at the debut of a fourth smartphone during the event.

A report from the Korean outlet Fnnews provided additional insights into the Galaxy S25’s release timeline, particularly in Samsung’s home market in South Korea.

Samsung Galaxy S25 lineup will hit stores on February 7

According to the report, the Galaxy S25 lineup will launch in South Korea on February 7, 2025, two weeks after the Unpacked event. This is consistent with Samsung’s standard two-week preorder period.

Preorders for the Galaxy S25 in South Korea will reportedly open on January 24, 2025, and run through February 3, 2025.

Deliveries and retail sales will begin on February 7. Similar preorder windows are expected for the US and other international markets, starting around January 22nd or 23rd and extending into early February.

For context, Samsung followed a similar pattern with the Galaxy S24, which was unveiled on January 17, 2024. Preorders started immediately, and the release date was January 31, 2024.

Another exciting addition to the lineup is the rumored Galaxy S25 Slim, which is expected to be unveiled alongside the flagship models.

This device will reportedly feature a thin design, potentially measuring less than 7mm in thickness.

However, Samsung is likely to tease the slim device at the event, and its full release is scheduled for later in 2025.

As for the other S25 family members, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is rumored to feature 16GB of RAM for its 512GB and 1TB storage models, while the base 256GB version will include 12GB of RAM.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S25 and S25+ are expected to offer 12GB of RAM as standard, marking a significant upgrade over the Galaxy S24, which included just 8GB of RAM.

Excited for the Galaxy S25 Series? We would love to hear your thoughts on this upcoming Android flagship, and whether you would pick it over an iPhone. Let us know in the comments below, or reach out to us via our Twitter or Facebook.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news