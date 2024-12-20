Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim may not be as thin as iPhone 17 Air

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

While Apple’s so-called iPhone 17 Air rumors boast of the upcoming device’s record-breaking slimmer profile, Samsung is one step ahead with its own thin phone, the Galaxy S25 Slim.

Now, a prolific leaker has revealed what to expect from the Galaxy S25 Slim in terms of thickness.

Galaxy S25 Slim will be just under 7mm thick

According to leaker Ice Universe on Weibo, the Galaxy S25 Slim will be under 7mm thick.

Currently, the thinnest Galaxy flagship is the vanilla Galaxy S24 model, which is 7.6mm thick. So, even a 6.9mm thick Galaxy S25 Slim will be considerably thinner than the Galaxy S24 series.

However, it’s a different case compared to the upcoming iPhone 17 Air rumors, which is said to be only 6mm thick.

Thin smartphones have a troubled history. Previous attempts have resulted in compromised battery life, other features, or structural integrity.

Hopefully, Samsung won’t make similar cutbacks with the Galaxy S25 Slim, and the thinness won’t be the device’s only marketable quality.

Otherwise, we will end up with the same Galaxy device, which is just a bit thinner and won’t attract customers.

However, a previous leak indicated that the Galaxy S25 Slim model could get an “Ultra” camera, but we are unsure if this means the 200MP camera or something else.

