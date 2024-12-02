Samsung may launch the Galaxy S25 Slim globally

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy S25 series, presumably in mid to late January 2025, at its next Galaxy Unpacked event.

At this event, we expect the Korean brand to announce the vanilla Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra, the devices we have heard of in plenty of previous leaks, including specs, design changes, and more.

Either way, Samsung is also rumored to be working on a fourth Galaxy S25 model, and previous leaks have referred to it as the Galaxy S25 Slim.

A recent leak has revealed not only its existence but also its international launch.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim may have a global debut

Leaker Erencan Yılmaz has spotted a new Samsung Galaxy handset with the model number SM-S937B/DS at the GSMA’s IMEI database.

While the leak doesn’t reveal any further details, the leaker has pieced together the puzzle, hinting at the Galaxy S25 Slim’s existence and international launch.

For example, previously, the SM-S931x, SM-S936x, and SM-S938x model numbers have been spotted. They represent the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra, respectively.

The SM-S937x model number falls between the Galaxy S25 Plus and the Galaxy S25 Ultra, so it’s unlikely to be part of anything other than the flagship series.

Furthermore, the suffix “B” at the end of the model number suggests a global variant of the device, whereas “DS” refers to a dual-SIM variant.

Therefore, the model number SM-S937B/DS presumably hints at a Galaxy S25 Slim’s global variant.

Will the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim have a global release?

We presume the Korean tech giant won’t pull a similar stunt as it did with the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition.

If you aren’t aware, the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition isn’t a successor to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 but an improvement over the global flagship in several ways.

It is considerably thinner, packs larger screens, a less prominent display crease, and a whopping 200MP primary camera on the rear.

Unfortunately, Samsung has decided to limit its availability to its home country, South Korea, and people outside the region have no means to purchase this device.

This decision disappointed many fans, especially considering Samsung’s standard book-style foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 lags behind its competitors.

We hope that Samsung won’t make the same mistake twice and will make the Galaxy S25 Slim available globally.

So, the ball is in Samsung’s court for now, and let’s wait and see what the company decides. However, we won’t have to wait long.

According to previous leaks, Samsung plans to launch the Galaxy S25 series sometime in January 2025, and we will likely get an official announcement in early January, along with some pre-booking offers.

