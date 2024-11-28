Galaxy S25 series appears on FCC, revealing more specs

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

As we inch closer to the Galaxy S25’s launch, leaks and rumors are becoming more frequent. Today, we have yet another critical Galaxy S25 leak.

Samsung’s next flagship series recently appeared on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website, revealing many details.

The listing was spotted by the folks at 91mobiles. All three handsets of the Galaxy S25 series have appeared on the FCC, earning their certifications for a US launch.

However, not all the details revealed through the listing are new; there are a few surprises and disappointments.

Vanilla Galaxy S25 misses out on UWB but gains 9W WPT

First, the FCC listing has revealed the US model numbers for all three handsets in the Galaxy S25 series: SM-931U for the Galaxy S25, SM-936U for the S25 Plus, and SM-938U for the S25 Ultra.

All three models will pack 5G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth, GNSS, and NFC, as well as all the usual connectivity features you would expect from a premium Android handset.

Image: 91mobiles

Of course, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will pack the usual S Pen, which also appears on the listing with the model number EJ-PS938.

As for new stuff, the Galaxy S25 Plus and S25 Ultra will have UWB support, which is helpful for precision tracking lost devices or smart tags. Unfortunately, the vanilla Galaxy S25 won’t have this feature once again.

The FCC listing doesn’t explicitly mention the battery capacity. However, previous rumors have revealed that the battery capacity of the Galaxy S25 series will remain the same as its predecessor, the Galaxy S24 series.

Image: 91mobiles

However, the Galaxy S25’s battery life could still increase, courtesy of the Snapdragon 8 Elite, which is more powerful and efficient than last year’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

The FCC listing also revealed the Galaxy S25 series’ support for charging speed, which was a mixed bag of surprises and disappointments.

The Galaxy S25 Plus and Ultra models were tested with the EP-T2510 travel adapter, hinting at a 45W wired fast charging, the same as their predecessors.

Image: 91mobiles

On the other hand, the vanilla Galaxy S25 is listed with the travel adapter model number EP-TA800, suggesting a 25W wired charging speed, the same as its predecessor.

It is a disappointment, to say the least, that even in 2025, a Samsung flagship will sport 25W wired charging, whereas Samsung’s cheaper Galaxy A56 5G was rumored to feature a better 45W charging speed.

The listing also reveals 9W of WPT or Wireless Power Transfer for the vanilla Galaxy S25, popularly known as reverse wireless charging.

Image: 91mobiles

That’s all. The latest FCC listing has painted quite the picture of the upcoming Galaxy S25 series.

While we’re pretty much satisfied with the Galaxy S25 Plus and S25 Ultra revelation, the vanilla Galaxy S25 is shaping up to be a disappointment.

Either way, the Galaxy S25 launch is not too far away.

If we had to speculate, considering last year’s Galaxy S24 launch, the next Unpacked event will be held around early to mid-January, and we will get a formal announcement in the first week of January.

