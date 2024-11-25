Samsung Galaxy A56 5G renders show new camera island design

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Rumors of Samsung’s most popular budget phone’s successor, the Galaxy A56 5G, have been fueling the rumor mill for a while.

Previous leaks have revealed that the Galaxy A56 5G will retain mostly the same specs as its predecessor, the Galaxy A55 5G, albeit the charging speed—that one is rumored to get a boost.

And we finally have the Galaxy A56 5G’s render leak, courtesy of Android Headlines and Steve ‘OnLeaks’ Hemmerstoffer. It showcases Samsung’s next mid-range star from multiple angles in a pinkish colorway.

Galaxy A56 5G has a single camera housing for all three rear cameras

Image: Android Headlines

Based on the leaked images, the device looks outright similar to its predecessor, the Galaxy A55 5G, with flat sides and edges, curved corners, and a centered punch-hole front camera.

Samsung’s so-called “key island” on the right side, featuring the power and volume buttons, is also visible on the right side.

However, there’s a small but notable difference. The camera housing seems to have changed.

Instead of individual camera cutouts like its predecessor, the Galaxy A56 5G’s renders show a single camera housing for all three cameras.

Image: Android Headlines

It seems to be a new trend for Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy A series device. The leaked renders of the Galaxy A26 and A36 5G also featured the same all-in-one camera housing.

The render leak hasn’t disclosed any more new details. Previous leaks have revealed specs similar to those of the Galaxy A55 5G.

However, the Galaxy A56 5G’s charging speed will reportedly increase to a whopping 45W, and the device may offer an upgraded selfie camera.

What do you think about the Galaxy A56 5G so far? Does it look like a phone you would buy or recommend? Let us know what you think below in the comments, or ping us via our Twitter or Facebook.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news