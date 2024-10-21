Samsung Galaxy A36 5G leak reveals new rear camera design

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Samsung has just launched its second book-style foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition. In addition, the Koran brand is expected to refresh its budget Galaxy A series lineup in the coming months.

The company already started enacting its plan to refresh the Galaxy A series lineup a few weeks ago when it refreshed the entry-level Galaxy A16 5G for select markets. Now, it seems the Galaxy A36 5G will be the next model to get refreshed.

Image: OnLeaks/Giznext

While Samsung hasn’t shared any details, we have an early look at the Galaxy A36 5G, courtesy of OnLeaks in collaboration with Giznext.

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G renders boast a similar device with a new camera bump

Image: OnLeaks/Giznext

The reputed leaker has shared multiple renders of Samsung’s next budget phone, showcasing the new camera design, which is a significant departure from Samsung’s usual design preference.

Instead of separate camera rings arranged in a column, the Galaxy A36 5G renders show a pill-shaped camera island with three sensors.

However, the camera design is the only significant design change. Otherwise, the Galaxy A36 5G looks similar to its predecessor, with flat sides and raised bumps on the right side for the volume rocker and power button.

Image: OnLeaks/Giznext

The display is also flat, with a hole-punch cutout for the front camera. There’s a USB-C port at the bottom.

The phone could have an in-display fingerprint sensor, like the Galaxy A35 5G. Based on the renders, however, the power button lacks a built-in fingerprint scanner sensor.

In addition, the leak states the upcoming Galaxy A36 5G might be slightly thinner and taller than its predecessor, measuring approximately 162.6 x 77.9 x 7.4mm.

The leak doesn’t reveal the device’s hardware specs. However, we believe we will learn more about it in the coming weeks if our assumption about its imminent release is true.

What do you think about this upcomingbudget phone from Samsung? Is the design change enough to excite you?

