Latest leak reveals Samsung Galaxy A56’s disappointing camera specs

The Samsung Galaxy A55 has been one of the top picks for mid-range Android smartphones for the past year, and it still is.

But the Galaxy A56 is almost here now, and we know more about it as its camera specs have leaked.

The latest report from GalaxyClub reveals the camera specs of the Samsung Galaxy A56, which are mostly disappointing.

Galaxy A56 will retain the same rear cameras as its predecessor

Image: Samsung/KnowTechie

According to the report, the Galaxy A56 could feature a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 5MP macro camera.

These are the same cameras we witnessed on last year’s Galaxy A55 and its predecessor, the Galaxy A54.

Practically, these are two-year-old camera specs and this year. There will still be no progress.

The only silver lining is that the report reveals Samsung may switch the 32MP sensor it has been using since the Galaxy A51, launched in 2019, to a new 12MP sensor.

The report also speculates that the new front-facing camera could be from the Galaxy S series phones.

Besides the camera specs, the Galaxy A56 is rumored to sport the new Exynos 1580 SoC. However, whether Samsung will launch this A series phone in the US or skip it like its predecessor remains uncertain.

What do you think about Samsung’s habit of carrying forward camera hardware across multiple generations? Tell us below in the comments, or reach out to us via our Twitter or Facebook.

